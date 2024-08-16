Motorcyclist ‘crashes into stationary vehicle’ on A93 in Perthshire

A motorcyclist has been issued a “conditional offer” after crashing into a stationary vehicle on the A93 in Perthshire.

Emergency services attended just after 1.30pm on Friday near Carsie, south of Blairgowrie.

Police Scotland did not confirm if there were any injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.35pm on Friday, August 16, officers were called to the A93 near Carsie after a motorcycle collided with a stationary vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was issued with a conditional offer.”