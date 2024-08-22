Crieff man told to remove ‘identical’ replacement windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff man told to remove ‘identical’ replacement windows

The council turned down a retrospective planning application because the new windows do not "preserve the subject listed building's character."

By Stephen Eighteen
Old and new windows at the former Duchlage Farmhouse on Duchlage Road in Crieff.
The 'identical' new windows replaced the original ones on the left. Image: Scottish Government

A Crieff man is taking on Perth and Kinross Council for telling him to remove his “identical” replacement windows.

Alastair Gourlay moved into the former Duchlage Farmhouse on Duchlage Road in 2021.

At that time he says the windows on the B-listed building were single-glazed and “rotting”.

He replaced them with double-glazed versions of “identical appearance” but the council took enforcement action after a complaint from a member of the public.

The council then turned down Mr Gourlay’s retrospective planning application because the new windows do not “preserve the subject listed building’s character.”

Old windows left Crieff house ‘draughty’

Mr Gourlay has now lodged an appeal that a Scottish Government planning reporter will decide.

“Mrs and Mrs Gourlay found the house draughty and prone to moisture ingress in inclement weather,” his appeal statement said.

The house before the windows were replaced. Image: Scottish Government
The house as it looks now. Image: Scottish Government

“Without realising that the replacement windows require listed building consent, they replaced the windows on, as they considered it, a like-for-like basis, retaining
the geometric appearance of the windows and the elevations containing the windows.

“Mr and Mrs Gourlay chose to match the pre-existing windows with replacements of identical appearance to their eyes.

“They received nothing but compliments on the windows from people who have commented to them personally.

“It is only the planning authority who have taken exception to the replacement windows.”

‘Nobody has complained’ about replacements

The appeal statement says the glazing panes on the replacement windows measure 460mm horizontally by 250mm vertically.

This compares to 469.9mm by 228.6mm for the old panes.

The old windows. Image: Scottish Government
The new windows. Image: Scottish Government

“The difference is negligible visually when the windows are inspected on site,” it added.

“The windows do not alter the appearance of the house to a lay person from the restricted views of the house.

“Nobody has complained about the appearance of the replacement windows or their effect on the appearance of the house.”

Council says new windows don’t have ‘matching joinery details’

The council is yet to respond to the appeal statement.

But its original decision notice said: “The proposal does not preserve the subject listed building’s character, architectural interest or setting by failing to replace the historic windows (now removed) with matching joinery details, specifically the loss of structural
astragalus.”

It added that “repair works have not fully investigated where a repair ‘potential’
had been identified.”

