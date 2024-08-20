People power gives tiny Perthshire nursery a mud-free makeover

Pupils at a Perth nursery school are enjoying the mud-free great outdoors after friends and parents treated them to a playground upgrade.

Mum Amy Milne noticed the outdoor classroom at Auchtergaven nursery was looking a bit worse for wear when she took her little boy Albie along for a taster visit before the start of term.

“There’s a really nice outdoor area, but I noticed the kids were getting all muddy,” she said.

So she “volunteered” her other half Connor Park to do the work at the nursery, which is attached to Bankfoot Primary.

“It’s just a little school and I know how hard it is to get funding for things these days,” Amy added.

Connor runs his own landscaping business and he turned up with a crew to carry out the works.

They scraped away unwanted turf, cleared up the mud and put down a new membrane and fresh bark for the children to play on.

The Park Forestry and Landscapes team also put down new stepping stones made from an oak tree trunk.

And they finished it all off with new timber edging, donated by another local firm MKM.

Connor says they were glad to assist.

“The kids seem to really like it,” he said.

“When we took Albie along for his first day they were all running around enjoying themselves.

“We like to do what we can to help out the community,” he added.

“People pay a lot for our services so it’s good to give something back.

“It’s nice to be nice.”

Auchtergaven nursery at heart of its community

Auchtergaven head teacher Catharine Findlay says it’s lovely to not have little boots trailing mud through the school any more.

And she says staff and pupils at the Bankfoot school are feeling very supported by their community.

The school’s parent council raised funds to improve the outdoor classroom.

The local young farmers planted a herb garden and installed a sand pit over the summer.

And Connor’s team re-strung the school’s tyre swing while they were at it.

“It’s been a huge community effort,” said Mrs Findlay.

“They’ve made this space the best it can be for us, and the children have been having a ball.

“We have 22 children in the nursery, we’re very full this year. So having all this work done means we can really maximise this lovely big space outside.”