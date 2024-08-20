People power gives tiny Perthshire nursery a mud-free makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People power gives tiny Perthshire nursery a mud-free makeover

Locals rallied round and revamped the outdoor classroom at Auchtergaven nursery in Bankfoot.

By Morag Lindsay
Connor Park on his knees working in outdoor classroom helped by three small boys
Landscape gardener Connor Park got some advice from the experts at Auchtergaven nursery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Pupils at a Perth nursery school are enjoying the mud-free great outdoors after friends and parents treated them to a playground upgrade.

Mum Amy Milne noticed the outdoor classroom at Auchtergaven nursery was looking a bit worse for wear when she took her little boy Albie along for a taster visit before the start of term.

“There’s a really nice outdoor area, but I noticed the kids were getting all muddy,” she said.

So she “volunteered” her other half Connor Park to do the work at the nursery, which is attached to Bankfoot Primary.

Group of people standing around climbing frame and slide in outdoor classroom at Auchtergaven nursery
Connor Park and team helped transform the outdoor classroom at Auchtergaven nursery, along with the school’s parent council and Bankfoot JAC. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s just a little school and I know how hard it is to get funding for things these days,” Amy added.

Connor runs his own landscaping business and he turned up with a crew to carry out the works.

They scraped away unwanted turf, cleared up the mud and put down a new membrane and fresh bark for the children to play on.

The Park Forestry and Landscapes team also put down new stepping stones made from an oak tree trunk.

Man kneeling next to wheelbarrow placing heavy oak slices on grass
Chris Maxwell at work at Auchtergaven school in Bankfoot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And they finished it all off with new timber edging, donated by another local firm MKM.

Connor says they were glad to assist.

“The kids seem to really like it,” he said.

“When we took Albie along for his first day they were all running around enjoying themselves.

Connor Park kneeling working on timber edging at Auchtergaven nursery, with son Albie holding piece of wood
Auchtergaven nursery pupil Albie gives dad Connor a helping hand. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We like to do what we can to help out the community,” he added.

“People pay a lot for our services so it’s good to give something back.

“It’s nice to be nice.”

Auchtergaven nursery at heart of its community

Auchtergaven head teacher Catharine Findlay says it’s lovely to not have little boots trailing mud through the school any more.

And she says staff and pupils at the Bankfoot school are feeling very supported by their community.

Children playing on bark covered surface next to timber climbing frame at Auchtergaven school
The mud-free outdoor area has been a boon for children and staff. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Auchtergaven school exterior in Bankfoot
Auchtergaven School caters for around 140 pupils from Bankfoot and the surrounding area. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The school’s parent council raised funds to improve the outdoor classroom.

The local young farmers planted a herb garden and installed a sand pit over the summer.

And Connor’s team re-strung the school’s tyre swing while they were at it.

“It’s been a huge community effort,” said Mrs Findlay.

“They’ve made this space the best it can be for us, and the children have been having a ball.

“We have 22 children in the nursery, we’re very full this year. So having all this work done means we can really maximise this lovely big space outside.”

Conversation