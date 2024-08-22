Appeal to trace man, 36, missing from Crieff

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 36-year-old man reported missing from Crieff.

Robert McClure was last seen at around 1.45am in the Callum’s Hill area of the town on Thursday.

He is described as 6ft, of average build with brown receding hair and a beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a red and black check shirt, grey chino style trousers and black Converse trainers.

Robert may be driving a grey Peugeot 308 car with the registration M300 RLM.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “Concerns are growing for Robert’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Robert or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“If you see his vehicle then please also make contact with us.

“If Robert sees or hears about this appeal we would urge him to make contact with us or his family.”

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0229 of Thursday August 22 2024.