New operator to run Perth MG dealership following deal

John Clark Motor Group has bought the MG car franchise in Perth after acquiring the German car brand from West End.

It follows news early this month of West End Motor Group’s Honda showrooms in the Fair City and Dundee being sold to the Eastern Western group.

John Clark already runs the MG showroom Dundee, with the new acquisition taking the Aberdeen-based company’s dealership number to 38.

And earlier this year John Clark Motor Group acquired the site of the former Dundee Peter Vardy CARZ showroom on the Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The MG Perth acquisition was finalised this month for an undisclosed fee.

John Clark to run MG site in Perth

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our MG representation in Scotland through this strategic addition in Perth.

“This move reinforces the group’s dedication to serving the local community with quality vehicles and exceptional service.”

The showroom will offer a full range of services, including new and used car sales, aftersales and parts.

John Clark Motor Group is a family-owned business selling new and used car and vans.

The company was established in 1974 and the group has runs 17 franchises in 38 locations across the north-east of Scotland.

West End Honda on the move

West End, which has operated from its building on Broughty’s Queen Street since 1929, ran a Honda showroom for 44 years.

But a deal confirmed this month has resulted in a move for the Japanese car brand.

It will move to the recently built showrooms run by Eastern Western at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, and will be renamed Barnetts Honda.

Eastern Western took on the Barnetts name for its Dundee showrooms after purchasing the company in 2018.

And the group will also take control of Perth Honda on Dunkeld Road, with all staff being kept in post during the transition.

West End will continue to run in Broughty Ferry, with the Suzuki new car franchise moving from its base on Monifieth Road.

A number of staff will move with Honda to the new Barnetts Honda showroom.

The new Honda showroom opened on August 19, after Eastern Western purchased the franchises for an undisclosed sum.