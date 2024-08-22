New operator to run Perth MG dealership following deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New operator to run Perth MG dealership following deal

The firm bought the MG franchise from West End motor group.

By Paul Malik
MG Perth on Dunkeld Road Image: John Clark Motor Group
John Clark Motor Group has bought the MG car franchise in Perth after acquiring the German car brand from West End.

It follows news early this month of West End Motor Group’s Honda showrooms in the Fair City and Dundee being sold to the Eastern Western group.

John Clark already runs the MG showroom Dundee, with the new acquisition taking the Aberdeen-based company’s dealership number to 38.

And earlier this year John Clark Motor Group acquired the site of the former Dundee Peter Vardy CARZ showroom on the Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The MG Perth acquisition was finalised this month for an undisclosed fee.

John Clark to run MG site in Perth

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our MG representation in Scotland through this strategic addition in Perth.

“This move reinforces the group’s dedication to serving the local community with quality vehicles and exceptional service.”

MG Perth. Image: John Clark Motor Group

The showroom will offer a full range of services, including new and used car sales, aftersales and parts.

John Clark Motor Group is a family-owned business selling new and used car and vans.

The company was established in 1974 and the group has runs 17 franchises in 38 locations across the north-east of Scotland.

West End Honda on the move

West End, which has operated from its building on Broughty’s Queen Street since 1929, ran a Honda showroom for 44 years.

But a deal confirmed this month has resulted in a move for the Japanese car brand.

It will move to the recently built showrooms run by Eastern Western at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, and will be renamed Barnetts Honda.

West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Eastern Western took on the Barnetts name for its Dundee showrooms after purchasing the company in 2018.

And the group will also take control of Perth Honda on Dunkeld Road, with all staff being kept in post during the transition.

West End will continue to run in Broughty Ferry, with the Suzuki new car franchise moving from its base on Monifieth Road.

A number of staff will move with Honda to the new Barnetts Honda showroom.

The new Honda showroom opened on August 19, after Eastern Western purchased the franchises for an undisclosed sum.

Conversation