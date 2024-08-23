Murdered Perth aid worker’s daughter in desperate plea as dad’s last gift goes missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Murdered Perth aid worker’s daughter in desperate plea as dad’s last gift goes missing

Bethany Haines has lost the silver bracelet her dad David gave her shortly before he was kidnapped and executed by ISIS in Syria

By Morag Lindsay
David Haines as a young dad with his baby daughter Bethany
David Haines left daughter Bethany a precious keepsake before he left for his death in Syria. Image: Bethany Haines.

The daughter of murdered Perth aid worker David Haines is making a frantic appeal for the return of the last gift her dad ever gave her.

Bethany Haines has worn the silver bracelet every day since her father’s kidnapping and execution in Syria at the hands of Isis terrorists.

It features a selection of silver star-shaped charms.

And it’s been a daily remember of the bond they shared.

“Whenever he went away he’d always say ‘look up at the stars, I’ll be looking up at them too’,” says Bethany.

David Haines seated on bench with teenage daughter Bethany by his side and a puppy on her lap
David Haines and daughter Bethany. Image: Bethany Haines.

But now the bracelet has gone missing somewhere in Perth.

And, as the 10th anniversary of her dad’s death approaches, Bethany is praying that someone will find it and give it back.

“I’ve been trying to keep thinking it will turn up, because I don’t think I can deal with it not turning up,” she said.

“It’s been there through good and bad. It’s irreplaceable.”

Bracelet may be close to home

Bethany noticed the bracelet was missing as she was taking a bath last Saturday August 17.

She has photographs of herself wearing it on the Wednesday before, but is certain she’d have noticed if it had come off between then and the weekend.

Silver bracelet with star charms on Bethany Haines' wrist
The missing bracelet. Image: Bethany Haines.

She has retraced her steps and is fairly confident the bracelet must be in the Tulloch area of Perth, where she stays.

It’s possible it’s between her home and the local primary school, where she takes her son.

She has reported it missing to the police and says she’ll pay a reward for its return.

‘Stars were kind of our thing’

Bethany still has vivid memories of the day her dad gave her the bracelet in 2013.

She was 15. They were on a visit to her grandparents in Ayr and were enjoying some precious dad and daughter time before he went to Syria.

Bethany Haines
Bethany Haines, daughter of David Haines. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

“We’d gone to the cinema to see Brave, then gone for a coffee,” she recalls.

“And as we were walking up the street we saw it in a jewellery shop.

“He always liked to buy me jewellery, or something nice, before he went away,” she added.

“And stars were kind of our thing.

David Haines hugging and kissing toddler daughter Bethany
Dad and daughter David and Bethany Haines adored one another. Image: Bethany Haines.

“I have a star tattoo. It’s kind of my thing now. And I’ve never taken the bracelet off.

“It meant I always had something personal from my dad.”

David Haines’ keepsake precious to his daughter

Former Perth Academy pupil David Haines left for Syria in 2013 to help victims of the war there.

He was captured soon after by Isis and beheaded in September 2014.

David Haines
David Haines.

The terror group released a video of his execution.

Bethany wore the bracelet when she travelled to Syria to retrace his steps.

And it was on her wrist when she travelled to the US for the trial of her father’s killer – ex-British jihadist El Shafee Elsheikh.

She says she hopes anyone who finds it will understand its sentimental value and find a way to get it back to her.

Close-up of silver bracelet with silver star shaped charms
Another close-up of the bracelet. Image: Bethany Haines.

“I think it cost about £70 at the time,” she said.

“It wouldn’t be overwhelmingly valuable if someone was looking to sell it. But I couldn’t put a price on what it means to me.”

Anyone who finds the bracelet is asked to hand it in to the police, or to contact Bethany through Facebook.

Conversation