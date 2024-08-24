Woman, 50, taken to hospital and teenager charged after ‘serious assault’ in Perth

A 50-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a serious assault at a property in Perth.

Police were called to the Kinnoull Street area of the city shortly before 7am on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A 16-year-old female has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50am on Saturday August 24 2024, officers received a report of a serious assault at a property on Kinnoull Street, Perth.

“A 50-year-old woman was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“A 16-year-old female youth has been arrested and charged in connection.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”