Drivers face long tailbacks on A9 and in Blair Atholl amid horse trials

Drivers heading to the Blair Atholl Horse Trails face long delays with tailbacks along the A9.

Motorists report being stuck in traffic for up to one hour as the Blair Castle International Horse Trials take place this weekend.

Google Maps traffic data shows seven-mile queues on the A9 northbound carriageway as far back as Pitlochry.

Just off the A9, traffic is also at a standstill on the B8019.

Traffic Scotland has advised road users to expect longer travel times.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.