Perth steakhouse announces closure one year after reopening

A restaurant in Perth city centre has announced its closure one year after reopening.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse – on Princes Street – served customers for the final time last weekend after reopening in August 2023.

In a post on social media, the Nicoll’s team said the restaurant has shut due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

‘Heavy heart’ as Perth restaurant closes

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that Nicoll’s Steakhouse had its final service last weekend.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are now officially closed.

“It has been a pleasure serving all of our beautiful customers and we look forward to starting something up in the future, at a different location.”

The restaurant previously closed in 2022 due to staff shortages which owner Colin Nicoll blamed on Brexit and Covid.

Nicoll’s reopened in August 2023 after Colin brought a fresh team to work alongside him – including chef Richard Malloy.

However, 12 months later the steakhouse has shut for good.

Customers ‘very sad’ as Nicoll’s shuts

Facebook users expressed their sadness following the announcement.

Sue Mcnab wrote: “Oh no! We were only there a couple of weeks ago and the steaks were the best we’d ever had.

“So sorry to hear that you are having to close. Good luck with your future plans.”

While Linda Chan-Malcolm added: “Very very sad to hear this!

“The food was outstanding when we were there a few weeks ago.

“All the best for the future guys.”

It comes as The Bothy Bar shut after serving the people of the Fair City for 17 years.

And a hotel on the banks of Loch Tay is set to close for the final time at the end of the month.