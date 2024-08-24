Perth steakhouse announces closure one year after reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth steakhouse announces closure one year after reopening

Nicoll’s Steakhouse has shut due to "circumstances beyond our control".

By Andrew Robson
Nicoll's Steakhouse announces closure
Nicoll's Steakhouse. mage: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A restaurant in Perth city centre has announced its closure one year after reopening.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse – on Princes Street – served customers for the final time last weekend after reopening in August 2023.

In a post on social media, the Nicoll’s team said the restaurant has shut due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

‘Heavy heart’ as Perth restaurant closes

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that Nicoll’s Steakhouse had its final service last weekend.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are now officially closed.

“It has been a pleasure serving all of our beautiful customers and we look forward to starting something up in the future, at a different location.”

Colin Nicoll of Nicoll's Steakhouse
Colin Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The restaurant previously closed in 2022 due to staff shortages which owner Colin Nicoll blamed on Brexit and Covid.

Nicoll’s reopened in August 2023 after Colin brought a fresh team to work alongside him – including chef Richard Malloy.

However, 12 months later the steakhouse has shut for good.

Customers ‘very sad’ as Nicoll’s shuts

Facebook users expressed their sadness following the announcement.

Sue Mcnab wrote: “Oh no! We were only there a couple of weeks ago and the steaks were the best we’d ever had.

“So sorry to hear that you are having to close. Good luck with your future plans.”

Inside the Nicoll's steakhouse in Perth
Inside the steakhouse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While Linda Chan-Malcolm added: “Very very sad to hear this!

“The food was outstanding when we were there a few weeks ago.

“All the best for the future guys.”

It comes as The Bothy Bar shut after serving the people of the Fair City for 17 years.

And a hotel on the banks of Loch Tay is set to close for the final time at the end of the month.

Conversation