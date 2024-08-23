Hotel on Loch Tay to close less than three months after brothers took charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hotel on Loch Tay to close less than three months after brothers took charge

The current management took over in June.

By James Simpson
Ben Lawers hotel
Ben Lawers Hotel is to close. Image: Ben Lawers Hotel

A hotel on the banks of Perthshire’s Loch Tay is set to close for the final time at the end of the month.

Brothers Adam and Rory Hitchins took the reins at Ben Lawers Hotel in June when they were just 18 and 20.

The hotel, which sits on the northern banks of Loch Tay between Kenmore and Killin, has been owned by their parents – Ian and Sian Hitchins – for the past 25 years.

The brothers told The Courier earlier this summer they were running it until September to see how it fared.

Ben Lawers Hotel re-opens
Rory and Adam Hitchins outside the hotel. Image: Ben Lawers Hotel

In an announcement on Facebook, it was confirmed the venue would be closing for the final time on Saturday August 31.

Rory and Adam expressed their “huge gratitude” to everyone who had supported them during the summer season.

They said: “As the season draws to a close and summer comes to an end, Ben Lawers Hotel will be closing its doors for the final time on the evening of Saturday 31st August.

“Rory and Adam would like to express huge gratitude to everyone who supported us over the summer months – we have very much enjoyed it and hope you have too!”

It is unclear what the future holds for the venue, which was run by tenants before the brothers took over.

Facebook users hoped it would reopen next summer in some capacity.

One person wrote: “Good luck Rory & Adam.

“Totally loved our visit and meal. I was hoping that I’d be eating with you regularly, didn’t realise you’d be shutting up shop.

“All the best.”

Another posted: “Great wee bar and restaurant. What’s the plan for this iconic hotel?”

Elsewhere, an opening date has been revealed for the new gym at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

