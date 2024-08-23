Hotel on Loch Tay to close less than three months after brothers took charge

A hotel on the banks of Perthshire’s Loch Tay is set to close for the final time at the end of the month.

Brothers Adam and Rory Hitchins took the reins at Ben Lawers Hotel in June when they were just 18 and 20.

The hotel, which sits on the northern banks of Loch Tay between Kenmore and Killin, has been owned by their parents – Ian and Sian Hitchins – for the past 25 years.

The brothers told The Courier earlier this summer they were running it until September to see how it fared.

In an announcement on Facebook, it was confirmed the venue would be closing for the final time on Saturday August 31.

Rory and Adam expressed their “huge gratitude” to everyone who had supported them during the summer season.

They said: “As the season draws to a close and summer comes to an end, Ben Lawers Hotel will be closing its doors for the final time on the evening of Saturday 31st August.

“Rory and Adam would like to express huge gratitude to everyone who supported us over the summer months – we have very much enjoyed it and hope you have too!”

It is unclear what the future holds for the venue, which was run by tenants before the brothers took over.

Facebook users hoped it would reopen next summer in some capacity.

One person wrote: “Good luck Rory & Adam.

“Totally loved our visit and meal. I was hoping that I’d be eating with you regularly, didn’t realise you’d be shutting up shop.

“All the best.”

Another posted: “Great wee bar and restaurant. What’s the plan for this iconic hotel?”

