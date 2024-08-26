Shock as Blairgowrie vandal chops down town centre apple tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Shock as Blairgowrie vandal chops down town centre apple tree

The tree next to the bus stance was sawn through deliberately, say volunteers.

By Morag Lindsay
Apple tree chopped down and lying on top of flowerbeds
The toppled apple tree. Image: Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom.

Blairgowrie volunteers are in shock after a much-loved apple tree in the town centre was felled in the dead of night.

The tree next to the bus stance was on course to deliver a bumper crop of apples for the community this season.

But Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom group members were horrified to discover it had been chopped down.

The group’s chairman William Wilson says it’s a senseless attack on a tree that has been a popular feature of the town for years.

Fallen tree lying across grit bin in front of Blairgowrie town centre buildings
The tree and its unripe apples are ruined. Image: Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom.

“Someone unknown has taken a hand saw to cut it down,” he said.

“It’s been done deliberately.

“But what I can’t understand is, it’s not a 15-minute job. That trunk was a fair old thing to cut through.

“It’s been there for goodness knows how long – certainly 10-15 years or more,” he added.

“It was a lovely tree.”

Close-up of tree trunk showing neatly sawn cut
This was no accident, say volunteers. Image: Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom.

William says it’s possible someone has decided to take the law into their own hands.

“There have been complaints about kids picking apples and chucking them at buses,” he added.

“So whether someone’s decided to take a saw to it to stop them, I don’t know.

“It’s been reported to the police,” he added.

“So hopefully if anyone has information they will pass it on.”

Experts called in to deal with damage

The tree landed onto a floral display maintained by the Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom group.

Volunteers discovered the damage on Friday morning.

Fallen tree on top of flower bed with Blairgowrie town centre and passing buses behind
The tree was a focal point of the town centre. Image: Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom.

They had intended to move it themselves, but realised it was a bigger job than it appeared at first.

So they enlisted the help of a crew from Perth and Kinross Council’s community greenspace team, who have access to chainsaws and the training to use them in a public environment.

They have been removing the pieces, and have offered to supply another tree, or a bush, to replace the apple tree after the volunteers have finished their re-planting.

In a statement on Facebook, Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom said: “There was going to be a great crop of apples for the community but unfortunately they’re not ripe yet so will be wasted.

Close-up of fallen tree, showing neat saw-marks
Another close-up of the cut. Image: Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom.

“We’re so disappointed and sad this has happened. If anyone saw anything please let us know.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who knows anything to contact the police.”

• The Blairgowrie and Rattray volunteers maintain floral displays throughout the community. Anyone who would like to get involved is invited to join them on their weekly rounds, or to pop up to the community garden in Rattray, where they’ll be given a warm welcome.

Conversation