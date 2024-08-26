Shock as Blairgowrie vandal chops down town centre apple tree

Blairgowrie volunteers are in shock after a much-loved apple tree in the town centre was felled in the dead of night.

The tree next to the bus stance was on course to deliver a bumper crop of apples for the community this season.

But Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom group members were horrified to discover it had been chopped down.

The group’s chairman William Wilson says it’s a senseless attack on a tree that has been a popular feature of the town for years.

“Someone unknown has taken a hand saw to cut it down,” he said.

“It’s been done deliberately.

“But what I can’t understand is, it’s not a 15-minute job. That trunk was a fair old thing to cut through.

“It’s been there for goodness knows how long – certainly 10-15 years or more,” he added.

“It was a lovely tree.”

William says it’s possible someone has decided to take the law into their own hands.

“There have been complaints about kids picking apples and chucking them at buses,” he added.

“So whether someone’s decided to take a saw to it to stop them, I don’t know.

“It’s been reported to the police,” he added.

“So hopefully if anyone has information they will pass it on.”

Experts called in to deal with damage

The tree landed onto a floral display maintained by the Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom group.

Volunteers discovered the damage on Friday morning.

They had intended to move it themselves, but realised it was a bigger job than it appeared at first.

So they enlisted the help of a crew from Perth and Kinross Council’s community greenspace team, who have access to chainsaws and the training to use them in a public environment.

They have been removing the pieces, and have offered to supply another tree, or a bush, to replace the apple tree after the volunteers have finished their re-planting.

In a statement on Facebook, Blairgowrie and Rattray in Bloom said: “There was going to be a great crop of apples for the community but unfortunately they’re not ripe yet so will be wasted.

“We’re so disappointed and sad this has happened. If anyone saw anything please let us know.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who knows anything to contact the police.”

• The Blairgowrie and Rattray volunteers maintain floral displays throughout the community. Anyone who would like to get involved is invited to join them on their weekly rounds, or to pop up to the community garden in Rattray, where they’ll be given a warm welcome.