Two drivers issued fines and woman taken to hospital after 4-car crash near Kinross

Two drivers have been issued with fines after a four-car crash near Kinross.

A woman was also taken to hospital after the smash on the B9097 at the junction with the B996, between Kelty and Kinross, on Tuesday morning.

Passers-by said the road was covered with debris following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the B9097 at the junction with the B996, around 9.05am on Tuesday.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Two drivers were issued with a fixed penalty notice for road traffic offences.”