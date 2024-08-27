Two drivers issued fines and woman taken to hospital after 4-car crash near Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two drivers issued fines and woman taken to hospital after 4-car crash near Kinross

The road was said to be covered in debris after the collision.

By Lindsey Hamilton
crash B996
The crash near Kinross. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Two drivers have been issued with fines after a four-car crash near Kinross.

A woman was also taken to hospital after the smash on the B9097 at the junction with the B996, between Kelty and Kinross, on Tuesday morning.

Passers-by said the road was covered with debris following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the B9097 at the junction with the B996, around 9.05am on Tuesday.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Two drivers were issued with a fixed penalty notice for road traffic offences.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Raj Joshi behind bar with Andy Strike seated enjoying pint
Last of the working man's pubs in Coupar Angus staying just as it is
music fans at Rewind festival at Scone
Scone Palace set to re-live rave heyday as 2 new music festivals approved
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as…
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Perthshire rider at Blair Castle horse trials
Loch Leven Health Centre, Kinross
Kinross health centre ready to strike off patients for offensive social media posts
Kincairney House in Perth.
Residents at 'luxury' Perth care home served cold food due to low staff numbers
Apple tree chopped down and lying on top of flowerbeds
Shock as Blairgowrie vandal chops down town centre apple tree
Ewan Mcgregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh
Ewan McGregor orchestrates singsong in 'special' visit to Kinross hospice
Pete Wishart SNP new book independence referendum Perth
Pete Wishart recalls abuse from 'enraged' Perth private school kids in new book
6
The car in a ditch on the A923 near Pitcur. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X
Man, 20, charged after car overturns in Perthshire crash