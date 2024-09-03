Perth GP practice sends ‘urgent conditions only’ warning to thousands of patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth GP practice sends ‘urgent conditions only’ warning to thousands of patients

The warning, relating to a week in October, comes as Perth City Medical Centre moves to a new IT system.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth City Medical Centre warning
Perth City Medical Centre. Image: Google Maps

More than 9,000 patients at a Perth GP practice are being warned only urgent medical conditions will be dealt with for a week in October.

The warning comes from Perth City Medical Centre as they prepare to undergo an IT system changeover.

Its 9,391 patients received a letter on Tuesday warning them that from October 3-10 the practice “will only be able to deal with medically urgent conditions, problems and prescriptions”.

‘Major IT change’ at Perth medical practice

The correspondence says: “Our current IT system is called EMIS and we use this for appointments, consultations and prescribing of medications.

“Unfortunately, EMIS will no longer be supplying Scotland and therefore we are about to undergo a major IT change and will be moving to Vision; our new IT system.

“We will be only the second practice in Scotland to make this change so far.”

Perth medical centre
Patients can request early repeat prescriptions. Image: Shutterstock

Anyone with any concerns is asked to write to the practice manager Claire Todd.

It adds: “During this time we will have limited use of any system.

“We will be able to view your medical record but will be unable to add to it until after the October 10 and the change has been made.

“During this time we will only be able to deal with medically urgent conditions/problems and prescriptions.

“We understand this will have an impact on the appointments that we are able to offer and apologise in advance for any frustrations you may feel.

“We are working hard with NHS Tayside and our IT team to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible whilst maintaining urgent patient care.”

Medication requests could take longer than normal

Patients are being told repeat medication requests can be made slightly earlier than planned.

But requests made during this period may take longer than the usual 48-hour timeframe.

The letter says: “As this will be an entirely new system for all the clinicians and staff to get used to, there will be periods throughout September where our routine appointments will be reduced to allow for preparation of this change and training on the new system.

“We ask for your patience and understanding towards our staff as they will have less available appointments to offer.

“We are hopeful the new Vision system will allow us to access better IT support and may provide opportunity for other digital health services in the future.”

Conversation