Glenfarg community bus pioneers revive 90-year-old service axed in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Glenfarg community bus pioneers revive 90-year-old service axed in 2021

Glenfarg residents set up their own bus company when their local service faced the axe; now they've brought another route back from the dead.

By Morag Lindsay
Members of the Glenfarg Community Transport Group in front of their minibus
The Glenfarg Community Transport Group is branching out with a new bus service to Tillicoultry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Glenfarg’s community bus pioneers have brought back a much-missed service as their extraordinary success story steps up a gear.

The Glenfarg Community Transport Group’s latest addition, the 23 bus, was launched on Monday.

It will travel from Kinross to Tillicoultry, on the hour, six days a week.

And its arrival resurrects a route, and route number, that existed for more than 90 years until it was cancelled in 2021.

It’s the latest breakthrough for the group, which was set up in 2023 to combat the loss of the 55 bus service that connected the village to Kinross.

Close up of bus number plate GF55 BUS
The 23 service joins the 55 on the Glenfarg bus group’s timetable. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The village already had a community minibus to take locals on outings.

So, residents decided to step up a gear and take over the running of the 55 service themselves.

Their 55 bus now runs all the way from Perth to Kinross.

And they now have a registered charity, with a fleet of coaches, salaried bus drivers and a squad of volunteers.

Their enterprise is also being held up as an example of what rural communities can do to address transport shortages in their own areas.

Glenfarg Community transport Group members in front of their mini bus.
Some of the team who took over the running of the Glenfarg bus service. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 55 won the Best Bus Service Award at the Scottish Transport Awards in June 2024.

It impressed the judges after its passenger numbers rose 10-fold during its first year of operation.

More innovations on way for Glenfarg bus pioneers

The new route means passengers will now be able to travel on the same bus all the way from Tillicoultry to Perth.

And connections at Kinross Park and Ride and Perth will open up a whole new world for residents in communities along the way.

Douglas Fraser, Glenfarg community council chairman and charity trustee, said: “We’ve travelled a long way in the 18 months since we started the 55 and are excited to watch the 23 doing the same.”

Douglas Fraser, smiling, arms folded in front of bus in Glenfarg
Douglas Fraser. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The new 23 service has been designed in partnership with Fossoway Community Council to include access to Dollar and Tillicoultry.

Tony Lamb, from the Fossoway group, said: “I know that the communities within the Fossoway area will welcome the arrival of Glenfarg Community Transport and the 23 bus serving our area, and especially it being linked directly to Perth without a change.”

The innovations don’t stop there.

In October, Glenfarg Community Transport Group will be launching a new booking and tracking app to support the two services.

Glenfarg bus at bus stop in Perth
The 55 bus now runs from Perth to Kinross: Glenfarg Community Transport Group.

Both routes are run as a Public Social Partnership, subsidised by Perth and Kinross Council.

The council is also helping with the procurement and servicing of vehicles.

It will also be providing a new 16-seat accessible minibus to increase the Glenfarg fleet.

Councillor Richard Watters, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee said: “Since it launched last year the 55 service run by the Glenfarg Community Transport Group has been a tremendous success and demonstrates the amazing impact community-led initiatives can have.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth City Medical Centre warning
Perth GP practice sends 'urgent conditions only' warning to thousands of patients
Passengers were left stranded by the packed 39 Stagecoach bus. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Woman felt 'unsafe' on packed Dundee to Perth bus as some passengers left stranded
M90 near Balmanno Hill
Drivers face two-week M90 contraflow south of Perth
Dewars Centre and Thimblerow car park in Perth
3 options for future of Perth leisure and The Courier's solution
2
bin strike could be back on
Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay…
David Gill, arms folded outside his Perth City Kilts shop
Perth businesses deliver verdict on Thimblerow leisure centre plan
2
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down Perth Prison C-Hall
Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre.
World champion curlers 'sidelined' by officials in talks over new Perth leisure centre
The stunning outlook at Queen's View near Loch Tummel. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Bid to find new operator for visitor centre at Highland Perthshire tourist hotspot
Flood alerts have been issued for across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours

Conversation