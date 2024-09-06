Can ‘pothole killer’ machine fix Perthshire’s crumbling roads?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can ‘pothole killer’ machine fix Perthshire’s crumbling roads?

Council bosses are trying out a new machine that claims to fix potholes in a fraction of the time at half the cost

By Morag Lindsay
Pothole machine in Rattray, with three councillors in hard hats standing in front of it.
Councillors watched as the JCB Pothole Pro machine was put through its paces. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new machine dubbed “the pothole killer” is being put through its paces on roads across Perthshire.

The JCB Pothole Pro is here on a 13-week trial with Perth and Kinross Council.

The machine can repair potholes in a fraction of the time it would take a worker to do it manually.

It makes it easier to tackle wear and tear before potholes develop.

And it also adds up to a much-less back-breaking job for the crews doing the repairs.

Councillors visited Rattray on Friday to see the JCB Pothole Pro in action on a residential street.

Pothole fixing machine going along road, with workers around it
The pothole machine in action in Rattray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It has already been trialled at Comrie, and in Perth.

And there are plans to try it out on more rural roads around Dalguise in the coming weeks.

Perth and Kinross Council tackled more than 10,000 potholes last year.

Chiefs will consider the results of the trials before deciding on whether or not to invest in a JCB Pothole Pro for Perth and Kinross.

The machine is said to cost between £165,000-£200,000.

But JCB says it makes for much more efficient, economical and durable repairs.

Workers fixing potholes by hand in Rattray, Perthshire, in front of Road Closed sign
Road crews doing it the hard way alongside yesterday’s pothole machine trial. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The company’s marketing material says: “With a typical pothole repaired in eight minutes, the JCB Pothole Pro is up to four times quicker than traditional pothole repair methods, at half the cost of current solutions.

“All you need to do is add the tar.”

Pothole machine made short work of Rattray repair

The JCB Pothole Pro can cut, crop, and clean potholes, and is capable of repairing up to 250 square metres of road each day.

The aim of the trials is to see how it works on the different kinds of roads in Perth and Kinross.

pothole machine in quiet residential street in Rattray
The JCB Pothole Pro during the Rattray tests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In Rattray, it had the area around a problem pothole cut, swept and ready for tar in under 10 minutes.

The works were noisy, but they were also over more quickly.

Workers said the same job would have taken them at least half an hour manually. But here, they were able to get on with other parts of the operation while the machine was in action.

It would also have involved them digging the road by hand, which can lead to injuries and longer-term problems caused by repeated heavy vibration.

Close-up of logo for JCB Pothole pro machine on orange livery
Is this machine the answer to council’s pothole prayers? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council leader Grant Laing said this human health and safety factor was another important point in the pothole machine’s favour.

“We know that potholes are an issue for motorists,” he added.

“And this could give us another tool in our tool box for dealing with them.”

Grant Laing in hard hat and hi-vis
Grant Laing watched the pothole machine in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Laing said potholes took up a big chunk of the council’s £10m budget for road repairs and resurfacing.

“We repaired around 10,089 potholes last year – 7,981 of them permanently,” he said.

“We hope this machinery will allow us to speed up response times, improve the quality of repairs and help prevent potholes developing in the first place.”

‘We can’t control the weather that leads to potholes’

Economy and infrastructure convener Eric Drysdale, said a number of councils across the UK are already using the machinery .

Eric Drysdale in suit and tie with yellow SNP rosette
Councillor Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We want to be able to repair our roads as speedily and efficiently as we can,” he said.

“We look forward to considering its performance over the coming weeks.

And local councillor Bob Brawn said he was impressed with how quickly the JCB Pothole Pro had got the job done in Rattray.

“There will be advantages and disadvantages,” he said.

“It will be useful in some areas, less so in others.

“But potholes are an issue right across Perth and Kinross,” he added.

“Unfortunately we can’t control the weather, but it was interesting to see how this might help.”

