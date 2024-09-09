Crieff Primary School reopens but cause of illness still unknown

Crieff Primary School has reopened following an evacuation after a report of a suspected chemical leak.

Emergency services raced to Broich Road on Thursday after several members of staff at the school reported feeling unwell.

Perth and Kinross Council said no hazardous substances or gas leaks were found after extensive tests were carried out in the kitchen area.

However, The Courier revealed that three members of staff became unwell 24 hours prior to the evacuation – with the council confirming that the kitchen was closed on Wednesday, also before staff and pupils were sent home.

The cause of the illnesses remain unknown and investigations are continuing.

The school reopened on Monday, with the local authority confirming the kitchen will remain closed as the investigation into the source of illness continues.

A spokesperson said: “The investigation into the incident that required the evacuation of Crieff Primary School on Thursday is continuing with further testing specific only to the kitchen area being carried out on Monday.

“Public health, the council’s environmental health team and the specialist team doing the testing at present have all confirmed the school is safe for pupils and staff.

“As previously stated, the school will reopen to pupils and staff today (September 9) with the kitchen area remaining closed until that investigation is complete.”