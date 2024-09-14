Drivers face 46 mile diversion during three weeks of roadworks in Perthshire

Drivers face a 46- mile diversion during three weeks of roadworks near Aberfeldy in Perthshire.

Resurfacing work and drainage repairs will begin on the A826 at Pitilie, two miles south of Aberfeldy, on November 4.

Perth and Kinross Council estimates that, weather permitting, the works will take up to three weeks to complete.

To undertake the works safely and efficiently the works will be carried out under a road closure.

In order to minimise the disruption, the road closure times will be restricted between 9:00am and 3:30pm on weekdays only, with no weekend working.

Outwith the road closure times, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety.

Traffic lights and diversions will be in place

During the road closure times, the official signed diversion will be via:

Southbound Traffic: A826 – A827 – Ballinluig – (A9 south) – Bankfoot Interchange – B867 – (A9 north) – A822 – A826.

Northbound Traffic: A826 – A822 – (A9 north) – A827 – Aberfeldy – A826.

Householders are asked to present their bins as normal on waste collection days as normal, as the council has arranged collection outwith the closure times.

Access for pedestrians and emergency service vehicles will be maintained.

Anyone who requires more information is asked to contact Stewart McGregor on 07554 334309.