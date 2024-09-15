Armed cops swoop on Perth streets after reports of a man with a gun in a bag

Armed cops descended on two Perth streets on Saturday after reports of a man with a firearm in a bag.

The item turned out to be a replica gun and a 33-year-old man is the now subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

Police say there was no risk to the public.

Replica gun recovered

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Saturday police, including firearms officers, were called to Tay Street, Perth following a report of a man with what was believed to be a firearm in a bag.

“The man was traced to Melville Street where the item, a replica gun used in airsoft sports, was recovered.

“A 33-year-old man is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incident.

‘Scary to see police with guns’

“There was no safety risk to the wider public.”

One eyewitness told The Courier: “It all seemed to kick off.

“I saw five police vehicles and officers with guns got out of two of them.

“They seemed to be searching around a block of flats.

“I didn’t know what was happening but it’s always so scary to see officers with weapons – especially at tea time on a Saturday.”