Perth Airport flyers urge would-be women pilots to reach for the stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Airport flyers urge would-be women pilots to reach for the stars

The Scottish Aero Club held a 'ladies fly and try' day at Scone to encourage more women to take up flying.

By Morag Lindsay
Kylie Murray grinning and waving next to propeller for vintage plane
Kylie Murray, 42, took part in the Scottish Aero Club event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Describe a pilot. You’re probably picturing Tom Cruise in Top Gun, or a dashing RAF hero from a Second World War movie.

Maybe you’re a realist, and you already know that, here in Scotland at least, they tend to be of the older, white and predominately male variety.

But if the Scottish Aero Club has anything to do with, those stereotypes might be on the way out.

The club, which flies out of Perth Airport, held its second Flying for Fun Ladies Day at the weekend.

More than 20 women went along to the airport at Scone on Saturday to meet the pilots, tour the hangar, eat cake, and even take a 20-minute flight with an instructor.

Rachel Coull steps inside a vintage fighter plane watched by flight instructor Kerrin Dutton at the Scottish Aero Club event.
Rachel Coull steps inside a vintage fighter plane watched by flight instructor Kerrin Dutton at the Scottish Aero Club event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The windy weather meant most had to postpone their flights for another day.

But my fellow flyers have all made plans to return and take to the skies themselves.

This Courier reporter did go up for a turbulent 20-minute flight over Perth, Scone Palace and the route of the new Cross Tay Link Road.

Courier reporter Morag Lindsay seated inside cockpit alongside Keith Boardman on runway at Peth airport.
Courier reporter Morag Lindsay took a quick flight with Keith Boardman in his Vans RV-12 at the Scottish Aero Club event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And I can confirm that a) the airsickness had subsided by Sunday morning and b) the thrill was worth every rocky second.

Scottish Aero Club breaking down barriers

The event was organised by Elaine Whitehead, who runs Alba Airsports Flight Training at Perth Airport with her husband Kevin.

And it’s part of efforts by the Scottish Aero Club to expand its membership to a younger wider demographic.

Woman in 'talk to me goose' T shirt standing next to small plane in hangar at Perth airport
Top Gun fan Helen White was one of the women who took up the Scottish Aero Club offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Small red stunt plane coming in to land at Perth airport runway watched by small group of people
Ladies day guest enjoyed a stunt plane display from veteran pilot and instructor Dai Heather-Hayes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Elaine said the idea came to her when one of Alba’s rare female student pilots asked her “why’s it all men here?”

She looked around, and realised she was right.

Then she did some investigating and discovered only around 3% of pilots in the UK are women.

Elaine put up a post on Facebook, asking if any women would like to try flying, and within 12 hours, all 25 spaces had been snapped up.

Elaine Whitehead speaking in front of a Ladies Day 2024 slide
Elaine welcomes the women. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We find ladies buy the men in their lives flying vouchers, and think ‘I’d like to do that myself’,” she said.

“But the men never think to buy them a voucher.”

Alba Airports student Amanda Rutherford’s late husband Davie bucked the trend.

He bought her a flying lesson in 2021 shortly before his death from pancreatic cancer.

She finally remembered to use it in July 2022 and was hooked.

Seaplane and others inside hangar at Perth airport
Women enjoy a tour of the hangar courtesy of the Scottish Aero Club. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“As soon as I landed I thought ‘I’ve got to get back up there’,” she said.

“It’s addictive.

“I work for a national homeless charity and this is my escape.”

Thumbs up from women at Scottish Aero Club gathering

The women at this weekend’s event came in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life.

Minnie Harding dreamed of a job in cabin crew when she was at school but didn’t think she was clever enough.

Two women posing for selfie inside hangar at Perth airport
Minnie Harding and and friend Rachel Coull from Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Interior designer Gail Lowe bought her £30 ticket as a birthday present for herself.

She was looking forward to sharing her newfound knowledge of Tiger Moths and Spitfires with her son.

Woman looking inside window at control panel of plane inside hangar at Perth airport
Gail Lowe at the Scottish Aero Club ladies day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kylie Murray doesn’t have her driver’s licence yet, but she’s determined she’s going to fly a plane first.

And Pim Sritwan’s spin in a gyrocopter might just have resurrected her childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

Man standing next to yellow gyrocopter on runway with woman in seat
Gyrocopter pilot Alastair Scott took Pim Sritawan for a spin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Hairdresser Rachel Coull saw Elaine’s invite on the local Egg Perth Facebook group and signed up immediately.

Rachel Coull smiling seated in cockpit while another woman takes a photo
Rachel Coull tries out the cockpit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve brought my daughter here before to look at the planes but flying has just always seemed like something other people do,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to get this opportunity.”

Sky’s the limit for fans of flying

William Scott, chairman of the Scottish Aero Club says there are no shortage of role models for women pilots.

Some, like Amelia Earhart and Amy Johnson, are well known.

William Scott speaking to women in Scottish Aero Club lounge at Perth airport
William welcomes the women. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Scotland has also produced its share of pioneering aviators, such as Winnie Drinkwater, the first woman in the world to hold a commercial pilot’s licence, and Margaret Cunniston, the first to become a flying instructor.

“There’s no barrier to flying,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic, fun thing to do.”

Granted it’s not the cheapest hobby.

hangar full of planes at Perth airport
Just some of the planes belonging to Scottish Aero Club members at Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A lesson in a small fixed wing plane will cost about £160 an hour. And you’ll need about 40 lessons before you get your licence.

But there’s fun to be had – and opportunities to be grabbed if you decide to make this your way of life.

Jim Lachendro was one of the pilots showing the women round on Saturday.

This “working class boy from Pittsburgh” joined the US Air Force as an engineer during the Vietnam War and went on to enjoy a flying career that has taken him around the world.

Jim Lachendro, surrounded by four women inside hangar full of planes at Perth airport
Rachel Coull, Kylie Murray, Jim Lachendro, Gail Lowe and Minnie Harding at the Scottish Aero Club ladies day at Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He met his Scottish wife, a nurse, when he was flying with the Wings of Hope charity.

And now he’s a trustee for the Scottish charity Take Off, which aims to open young people’s minds to the opportunities in aviation.

He has taken part in careers events at Bertha Park and other local schools, and is keen to do more.

“We’re trying to change the idea that this is an old boys club,” he said.

“Flying is for everybody, and Perth is the ideal place to do it.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat
A sign for Pitlochry on the A9
Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry
Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts
Aerial view, showing roads connecting the A9 to the new Destiny Bridge across River Tay and the Cross Tay Link Road beyond.
VIDEO: Bird's eye view shows Perth's Cross Tay link Road and Destiny Bridge nearing…
5
A team shows grit and determination during the Tug o' War at Pitlochry Highland Games.
Best pictures as thousands attend Pitlochry Highland Games
The crash happened on the A9, near Auchterarder. Image: Google
Emergency services at two-vehicle crash A9 at Auchterarder
The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
A9 re-opened at Pitlochry after two-vehicle crash
armed cops in Perth
Armed cops swoop on Perth streets after reports of a man with a gun…

Conversation