Perth Airport flyers urge would-be women pilots to reach for the stars

Describe a pilot. You’re probably picturing Tom Cruise in Top Gun, or a dashing RAF hero from a Second World War movie.

Maybe you’re a realist, and you already know that, here in Scotland at least, they tend to be of the older, white and predominately male variety.

But if the Scottish Aero Club has anything to do with, those stereotypes might be on the way out.

The club, which flies out of Perth Airport, held its second Flying for Fun Ladies Day at the weekend.

More than 20 women went along to the airport at Scone on Saturday to meet the pilots, tour the hangar, eat cake, and even take a 20-minute flight with an instructor.

The windy weather meant most had to postpone their flights for another day.

But my fellow flyers have all made plans to return and take to the skies themselves.

This Courier reporter did go up for a turbulent 20-minute flight over Perth, Scone Palace and the route of the new Cross Tay Link Road.

And I can confirm that a) the airsickness had subsided by Sunday morning and b) the thrill was worth every rocky second.

Scottish Aero Club breaking down barriers

The event was organised by Elaine Whitehead, who runs Alba Airsports Flight Training at Perth Airport with her husband Kevin.

And it’s part of efforts by the Scottish Aero Club to expand its membership to a younger wider demographic.

Elaine said the idea came to her when one of Alba’s rare female student pilots asked her “why’s it all men here?”

She looked around, and realised she was right.

Then she did some investigating and discovered only around 3% of pilots in the UK are women.

Elaine put up a post on Facebook, asking if any women would like to try flying, and within 12 hours, all 25 spaces had been snapped up.

“We find ladies buy the men in their lives flying vouchers, and think ‘I’d like to do that myself’,” she said.

“But the men never think to buy them a voucher.”

Alba Airports student Amanda Rutherford’s late husband Davie bucked the trend.

He bought her a flying lesson in 2021 shortly before his death from pancreatic cancer.

She finally remembered to use it in July 2022 and was hooked.

“As soon as I landed I thought ‘I’ve got to get back up there’,” she said.

“It’s addictive.

“I work for a national homeless charity and this is my escape.”

Thumbs up from women at Scottish Aero Club gathering

The women at this weekend’s event came in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life.

Minnie Harding dreamed of a job in cabin crew when she was at school but didn’t think she was clever enough.

Interior designer Gail Lowe bought her £30 ticket as a birthday present for herself.

She was looking forward to sharing her newfound knowledge of Tiger Moths and Spitfires with her son.

Kylie Murray doesn’t have her driver’s licence yet, but she’s determined she’s going to fly a plane first.

And Pim Sritwan’s spin in a gyrocopter might just have resurrected her childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

Hairdresser Rachel Coull saw Elaine’s invite on the local Egg Perth Facebook group and signed up immediately.

“I’ve brought my daughter here before to look at the planes but flying has just always seemed like something other people do,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to get this opportunity.”

Sky’s the limit for fans of flying

William Scott, chairman of the Scottish Aero Club says there are no shortage of role models for women pilots.

Some, like Amelia Earhart and Amy Johnson, are well known.

But Scotland has also produced its share of pioneering aviators, such as Winnie Drinkwater, the first woman in the world to hold a commercial pilot’s licence, and Margaret Cunniston, the first to become a flying instructor.

“There’s no barrier to flying,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic, fun thing to do.”

Granted it’s not the cheapest hobby.

A lesson in a small fixed wing plane will cost about £160 an hour. And you’ll need about 40 lessons before you get your licence.

But there’s fun to be had – and opportunities to be grabbed if you decide to make this your way of life.

Jim Lachendro was one of the pilots showing the women round on Saturday.

This “working class boy from Pittsburgh” joined the US Air Force as an engineer during the Vietnam War and went on to enjoy a flying career that has taken him around the world.

He met his Scottish wife, a nurse, when he was flying with the Wings of Hope charity.

And now he’s a trustee for the Scottish charity Take Off, which aims to open young people’s minds to the opportunities in aviation.

He has taken part in careers events at Bertha Park and other local schools, and is keen to do more.

“We’re trying to change the idea that this is an old boys club,” he said.

“Flying is for everybody, and Perth is the ideal place to do it.”