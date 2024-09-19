More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision

A controversial plan to build a watered down version of PH2O at Thimblerow car park was narrowly voted through, leading to widespread anger.

By Sean O'Neil
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool.
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to overturn the plan to build a new Perth leisure centre without a dedicated leisure pool at Thimblerow car park.

Former Perth Leisure Pool employee Bobby Brian launched the appeal after councillors narrowly voted through the a watered down version of the long-awaited PH2O project.

He called the proposal, which does not feature a leisure pool or ice rink and will be built on the popular city centre car park, “woefully-shortsighted”.

Two weeks after it started, the petition had been signed by more than 1,100 angry residents at the time of writing.

Bobby told The Courier: “The ultimate goal is to get the council to change their mind and overturn their decision.

“I’m trying my best to get it (the petition) out there.”

‘Future generations deserve the same opportunity’

Those who signed the petition vented their frustrations at the decision that was taken without public consultation.

Carol Henderson said: “I took my children to Perth Leisure Pool and my daughter takes her children when they come to visit.

“Future generations of families deserve the same opportunity.”

Bobby Brian started the petition.

Andrew Murphy wrote: “My family and I have used Perth Leisure Pool for over 30 years.

“When I was a boy we would come up from Glasgow specially, and now that we live locally I regularly take my own children.

“It’s the best leisure pool in Scotland in my opinion, and replacing it with anything inferior would be hugely sad.”

Fiona Howe added: “I visit my family in Perth and the swimming facility is great for my little one.

“Leisure facilities need protecting.”

‘Lots of houses but poor facilities’

Many signatories were concerned by the loss of facilities with the proposed PH2O offering less than what is currently available in Perth.

The council’s plan is to bulldoze Perth Leisure Pool on Glover Street and build 150 houses on the site.

Council want to build PH2O on Thimblerow car park in Perth.

Jennifer Wilson said: “I believe that Perth deserves fantastic quality facilities which will support the local community and keep people wanting to come to Perth.

“Lots of houses but poor facilities doesn’t look great.”

Lisa Ward added: “Going to the leisure pool was one of my favourite things growing up.

“There are few affordable, family-friendly activities left in Perth and the surrounding area, losing dedicated leisure swimming would be a devastating blow for the town.”

A plan to build at full PH2O facility at Glover Street was defeated by 20 votes to 18.

The decision was made after a number of stark economic warnings from local authority chief executive Thomas Glen.

The Courier has been campaigning for Perth to build an ambitious complex that carters for the needs of the city.

You can sign Bobby’s petition here.

Conversation