More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to overturn the plan to build a new Perth leisure centre without a dedicated leisure pool at Thimblerow car park.

Former Perth Leisure Pool employee Bobby Brian launched the appeal after councillors narrowly voted through the a watered down version of the long-awaited PH2O project.

He called the proposal, which does not feature a leisure pool or ice rink and will be built on the popular city centre car park, “woefully-shortsighted”.

Two weeks after it started, the petition had been signed by more than 1,100 angry residents at the time of writing.

Bobby told The Courier: “The ultimate goal is to get the council to change their mind and overturn their decision.

“I’m trying my best to get it (the petition) out there.”

‘Future generations deserve the same opportunity’

Those who signed the petition vented their frustrations at the decision that was taken without public consultation.

Carol Henderson said: “I took my children to Perth Leisure Pool and my daughter takes her children when they come to visit.

“Future generations of families deserve the same opportunity.”

Andrew Murphy wrote: “My family and I have used Perth Leisure Pool for over 30 years.

“When I was a boy we would come up from Glasgow specially, and now that we live locally I regularly take my own children.

“It’s the best leisure pool in Scotland in my opinion, and replacing it with anything inferior would be hugely sad.”

Fiona Howe added: “I visit my family in Perth and the swimming facility is great for my little one.

“Leisure facilities need protecting.”

‘Lots of houses but poor facilities’

Many signatories were concerned by the loss of facilities with the proposed PH2O offering less than what is currently available in Perth.

The council’s plan is to bulldoze Perth Leisure Pool on Glover Street and build 150 houses on the site.

Jennifer Wilson said: “I believe that Perth deserves fantastic quality facilities which will support the local community and keep people wanting to come to Perth.

“Lots of houses but poor facilities doesn’t look great.”

Lisa Ward added: “Going to the leisure pool was one of my favourite things growing up.

“There are few affordable, family-friendly activities left in Perth and the surrounding area, losing dedicated leisure swimming would be a devastating blow for the town.”

A plan to build at full PH2O facility at Glover Street was defeated by 20 votes to 18.

The decision was made after a number of stark economic warnings from local authority chief executive Thomas Glen.

The Courier has been campaigning for Perth to build an ambitious complex that carters for the needs of the city.

You can sign Bobby’s petition here.