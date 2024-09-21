Three taken to hospital after A9 crash near Blair Atholl

Three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the A9 near Blair Atholl.

The road north of Calvine was closed for nearly two hours following the collision involving three vehicles on Friday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Friday we were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A9 near Dalnacardoch.

“Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”