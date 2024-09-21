Boy, 17, hospitalised after off-road bike and car crash in Dundee

A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a crash between an off-road bike and a car in Dundee.

Police and paramedics were called to Glenconnor Drive shortly after 6pm on Friday following the collision.

The boy, rider of the motorbike, will be reported to prosecutors.

His condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Friday officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and an off-road motorbike on Glenconnor Drive, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the rider, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The motorbike rider will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”