Suspect, 46, charged after woman seriously injured in Perth ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Suspect, 46, charged after woman seriously injured in Perth ‘disturbance’

A 39-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

By Andrew Robson
Rannoch Road, Perth
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after a “disturbance” near a Perth takeaway.

Locals reported a large police presence on Rannoch Road close to the New Diamond Chinese takeaway on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a disturbance.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Saturday we were called to a disturbance in Rannoch Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium
Lee Jack at Rascals, George Street, Perth
'From selling drugs to selling cakes': Perth vegan cafe serves up hope to prisoners…
The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
Three taken to hospital after A9 crash near Blair Atholl
Group of children with placards outside Birnam Library
'Save Birnam Library' protest shines light on Perth and Kinross closure fears
Drummond Street running through Comrie
Comrie traffic wardens 'bordering on harassment' as road markings return
McDonald's at Dunkeld Road, Perth
Big police presence for 'verbal dispute' at Perth McDonald's
5
Moore House supporters went above and beyond to show their love for the Dunkeld school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Perthshire school's fundraising fire walk
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Five Roads Roundabout, Alyth
Alyth drivers face 18-mile diversions due to roadworks
The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 near Blair Atholl for nearly two hours