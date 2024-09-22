Suspect, 46, charged after woman seriously injured in Perth ‘disturbance’

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after a “disturbance” near a Perth takeaway.

Locals reported a large police presence on Rannoch Road close to the New Diamond Chinese takeaway on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a disturbance.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Saturday we were called to a disturbance in Rannoch Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”