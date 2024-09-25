Perthshire’s forgotten fiddling family honoured in weekend of events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s forgotten fiddling family honoured in weekend of events

The MacIntosh family of Inver were the 'unsung heroes' of the golden age of fiddle music.

By Morag Lindsay
Four people standing in front of row of photos at Birnam Arts, Dunkeld
Willow Findlay of Birnam Arts with Lesley Wilson, Ruth Brown and Munro Gauld ahead of this weekend's celebration of the MacIntosh family of Inver. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They’re the Perthshire musical dynasty with connections to Bonnie Prince Charlie, Niel Gow, Queen Victoria, Robert Baden-Powell and Beatrix Potter.

So perhaps the most surprising thing about the MacIntosh family of Inver is how little has been known about them until now.

That could all be about to change this weekend, however, when Birnam Arts hosts a play, a concert and an exhibition celebrating their lives and legacy.

And it’s all thanks to a chance discovery by modern-day musician Munro Gauld.

Munro, a flautist, was rooting around in the records of the Dunkeld Community Archive when he stumbled upon a folder containing handwritten musical manuscripts.

Munro Gauld standing in front of row of photos at Birnam Arts
Munro Gauld with some of the James MacIntosh photos on display at Birnam Arts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The items were donated in 1998. And they turned out to have been written by James MacIntosh before his death in 1937.

The discovery set Munro on a quest, which has resulted in this weekend’s tributes.

James MacIntosh’s previously unpublished compositions will be performed live, with every musician taking a turn at playing his fiddle.

A new one-act play, written by Perthshire playwright Lesley Wilson, will tell the stories of three generations of the MacIntosh family.

And an exhibition of James’ photos – taken on a camera he built himself – will be on display at Birnam Arts.

Black and white portrait of James MacIntosh holding a violin
James MacIntosh’s tunes will be performed on his own fiddle nearly a century after his death. Image: Chapter House Museum Trust.

Munro says he is proud to have played his part in bringing the family’s stories to light.

“What I love about them is that they were just ordinary folk,” he said.

“They were posties and weavers, but they were interested in absolutely everything.”

McIntosh family of Inver played outsized role in community life

The MacIntosh family’s arrival at Inver should perhaps have been a sign of things to come.

James’ grandfather Charles barrelled into town dressed as a woman in 1783.

He had donned the disguise in order to flee an East India Company press-gang that was riding through his Atholl glen.

He became a weaver – and next door neighbour to fiddle legend Niel Gow.

And over the next 200 years, his family would go on to play an outsized role in the cultural and community life of the Dunkeld area.

Children playing in street in Dunkeld in turn of 20th century clothing
A James MacIntosh street scene of Dunkeld. Chapter House Museum Trust.
Children in Victorian clothes playing in river in front of Dunkeld bridge.
James MacIntosh photographed these children playing in the river at Dunkeld. Image: Chapter House Museum Trust.

They taught singing, composed music and entertained locals and esteemed visitors at dances and balls throughout Perthshire and beyond.

Their audiences included Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, on honeymoon at Taymouth Castle.

The family were also involved in establishing the Birnam Institute and the Dunkeld and District Strathspey and Reel Society, both still going strong today.

James’ brother Charles, a cello-playing postman is better known as “the Perthshire naturalist”.

He identified 13 species of fungi that were previously unknown in the British Isles, including four that were entirely new to science. But he is more famous for his friendship with Beatrix Potter.

Charles MacIntosh with long white beard seated at microscope
James MacIntosh’s portrait of Charles MacIntosh Image: Chapter House Museum Trust

James was also a postman, but his instrument was the fiddle.

He joined his father’s dance band in the 1860s, going on to lead it until the 1920s.

‘Unsung heroes deserve to be remembered’

Ruth Brown, manager of the Dunkeld Community Archive, says she is delighted at the outcome of Munro Gauld’s discovery.

Ruth Brown leaning against stairs at Birnam Arts
Ruth Brown. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The MacIntosh family were a huge part of the musical and community life of this area for two centuries, yet nowadays few people are aware of them or their lives,” she said.

“They are unsung local heroes and deserve to be recognised and remembered.”

• The play, A Place fu o Fiddlers, is at Birnam Arts on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday Sunday at 2pm.

The concerts, featuring local professional and amateur musicians, will take place at Birnam Arts after the play.

The exhibition of photos and other artefacts is on at Birnam Arts until Monday October 14.

