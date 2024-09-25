Comrie’s first multi-use games area to ‘benefit all ages’ in the village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Comrie’s first multi-use games area to ‘benefit all ages’ in the village

The Muga would be suitable for several sports including football, basketball, tennis and badminton.

By Kieran Webster
Laggan Park in Comrie.
Laggan Park in Comrie. Image: Google Street View

The locals behind a multi-use games area in Comrie say it will “benefit all ages in the village”.

Comrie Community Council has applied to build a pitch at the village’s Laggan Park.

The games area (Muga) would be suitable for several sports including football, basketball, tennis and badminton.

Former chair of the community council, Gillian Brock, has been instrumental in pushing forward the proposals.

Local school ‘desperate’ for Comrie games area

Gillian, also the chair of Laggan Park, told The Courier: “The Muga started when I was chair of the community council.

“It’s a good sized park and it isn’t utilised enough, so I felt the Muga should be there.

“I popped it on Facebook for feedback from the village and was blown away with the support – especially from the school.

“They are desperate to use it and it is easier to access as they don’t need to cross the road to the White Church for gym.

Gillian Brock on Comrie's High Street.
Gillian Brock on Comrie’s High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We have a super architect willing to help us in Chris Palmer – he has been amazing.

“I started a GoFundMe for initial costs, like planning, which many supported with fantastic comments along with their donations.

“The purpose of the Muga is to benefit all ages of our village.”

Gillian, who has had a hand in many village projects, also feels the Muga will have health benefits for the community.

Games area will be ‘good for mental health’

She added: “Hopefully we will see youths enjoying basketball, badminton and tennis.

“Sport is so good for their mental well-being and maybe, in time, Comrie could have a 5-a-side football team as the planning has incorporated floodlights.

“There could be walking football for the less flexible.

“We also plan to make it wheelchair friendly so no one will miss out.

“The committee are determined to move as fast as we possibly can.”

Gillian added that the facility could also have a flexible roof.

She said it would not impact current park users.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

