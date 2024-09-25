Comrie’s first multi-use games area to ‘benefit all ages’ in the village

The locals behind a multi-use games area in Comrie say it will “benefit all ages in the village”.

Comrie Community Council has applied to build a pitch at the village’s Laggan Park.

The games area (Muga) would be suitable for several sports including football, basketball, tennis and badminton.

Former chair of the community council, Gillian Brock, has been instrumental in pushing forward the proposals.

Local school ‘desperate’ for Comrie games area

Gillian, also the chair of Laggan Park, told The Courier: “The Muga started when I was chair of the community council.

“It’s a good sized park and it isn’t utilised enough, so I felt the Muga should be there.

“I popped it on Facebook for feedback from the village and was blown away with the support – especially from the school.

“They are desperate to use it and it is easier to access as they don’t need to cross the road to the White Church for gym.

“We have a super architect willing to help us in Chris Palmer – he has been amazing.

“I started a GoFundMe for initial costs, like planning, which many supported with fantastic comments along with their donations.

“The purpose of the Muga is to benefit all ages of our village.”

Gillian, who has had a hand in many village projects, also feels the Muga will have health benefits for the community.

Games area will be ‘good for mental health’

She added: “Hopefully we will see youths enjoying basketball, badminton and tennis.

“Sport is so good for their mental well-being and maybe, in time, Comrie could have a 5-a-side football team as the planning has incorporated floodlights.

“There could be walking football for the less flexible.

“We also plan to make it wheelchair friendly so no one will miss out.

“The committee are determined to move as fast as we possibly can.”

Gillian added that the facility could also have a flexible roof.

She said it would not impact current park users.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.