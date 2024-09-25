Ian Murray reveals family St Johnstone connection as ex-Raith Rovers boss talks up ‘really, really good’ Perth manager vacancy

Ian Murray has declared the vacant St Johnstone manager’s role a “really, really good job” as he revealed a surprise family connection to the Perth club.

Ex-Raith Rovers boss Murray has been out of work since his shock sacking by the Kirkcaldy side after the first game of the season.

He has made clear his interest in succeeding Craig Levein in the McDiarmid Park hot seat.

And Murray has now revealed a surprise family connection to the Perth club.

“I think it’s a really, really good job. A really good football club,” Murray told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“And not a lot of people know that my grandfather used to play for St Johnstone. So there has always been a wee link there.

“My grandfather’s name was William McRoberts, my mum’s dad. Obviously, I never saw him play, but my mum swears he was the best player in the team – but I think she might be a bit biased!

“It’s a football club I would enjoy going into. I look at where they are, and I see there is improvement to come from them, definitely.

“I have to say, I thought Craig was there for the long haul. I didn’t see that coming, having been at Easter Road for their game [against Hibs] – and thinking that St Johnstone were the better team for long periods of that one. So it’s certainly not a lost cause.”

Saints are set to interview a number of candidates over the coming days, with Ayr United boss Scott Brown, Aberdeen assistant Peter Leven and Larne manager Tiernan Lynch amongst the favourites for the job.