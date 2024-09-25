Council working with owners on repairs to ‘dangerous’ fire-hit Dundee flats

Council chiefs say they are working with the owners of a fire-hit block of flats in Dundee to identify the repairs needed to make it habitable again.

The upper floors of the tenement on Princes Street were destroyed in the September 5 blaze.

Residents have been unable to return since, with the building now deemed “dangerous” and surrounded by scaffolding.

Dundee City Council says it is still trying to establish who owns the various flats and expects the owners will co-ordinate repairs.

A spokesperson said: “The council has deemed the building too dangerous to enter and is assisting the owners to establish the extent of the repairs required to permit occupation.”

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents Maryfield, confirmed affected residents are living in alternative accommodation.

She says she is “unable to ascertain” when they could return to the building.

Resident ‘loses everything’ after Princes Street fire

One woman who lives in the block, who did not want to be named, says she has “lost everything”.

She said: “I don’t know when they will be able to start work on our old flat.

“I can’t claim anything back as I was just a tenant and everything is still stuck inside.

“I do think somebody could go in and get my stuff out.

“It is frustrating, I have been really upset as I have had to struggle a lot to get things done.”

The owner of the Premier shop below the flats, who did not want to be named, previously described the scene as “chaotic”.

He confirmed to The Courier this week that staff have also been unable to access the shop since.

It comes as a block of fire-hit flats in Perth is set to be demolished.