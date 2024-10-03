Perthshire Planning Ahead: Future of demolished Perth offices and new witch memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Future of demolished Perth offices and new witch memorial

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Work continues at Tay House, which as recently demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Steve MacDougall
Work continues at Tay House, which as recently demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Steve MacDougall

Five employment units may replace a former office block in Perth.

Tay House, on the Riverview Business Park in Friarton Road, was recently demolished due to maintenance issues.

It was also not considered economically suitable for re-purposing.

Tay House, Perth
Tay House before it was demolished. Image: Google Street View

Applicant JKB Investments has applied to create five units with a series of uses – industrial, storage or distribution and general business – to attract a wide range of potential tenants.

The firm’s supporting statement says the scheme would “mimic” the Moncrieffe Business Centre opposite the Tay House car park on the other side of Friarton Road.

This five-unit scheme was approved in February.

The statement added: “The proposed units have been designed to be in keeping with those to the south of the site with materials chosen to match and complement.

“The units themselves will be of a total floor area of 132m2, comprising of a ground floor level of 94m2 with a mezzanine level of 38m2.”

Plan for witches memorial stone in Abernethy

A memorial to three women who were executed ‘as witches’ could be installed in Abernethy.

The proposed stone would be established in a small grassed area south of Williamson Hall in Kirk Wynd.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust is funding the scheme in memory of the trio who were executed in Abernethy in 1662.

The proposed stone memorial. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The stone has already been built.

Irene Hallyburton, a member of the board of trustees at the Museum of Abernethy, has lodged a planning application.

It said: “The stone will require a concrete base to be poured and set before installation. 120cm deep to ground level x 184cm wide by 96cm front to back.”

Recently-purchased Gleneagles flat may become holiday let

A property in Gleneagles Village may become a short-term let little more than a year after it changed hands.

The two-bedroom flat in Guthrie Court was purchased for its £270,000 asking price in September 2023.

Guthrie Court in Gleneagles Village. Image: Google Street View

Halliday Homes, advertising the home last year, said it had two bathrooms, a balcony, a garage and parking for residents.

Now Garry Graham, a director of East Kilbride-based company Nu City Comms, has applied for a change of use.

On Airbnb, existing holiday accommodation in Guthrie Court costs up to £184 a night.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

Pitlochry guest house owners want garden room

The owners of a Pitlochry guest house want to establish a garden room.

Tigh Na Cloich, which translates from Gaelic to House of the Sentinel stone, is a Victorian property with 10 en-suite rooms and a fully licensed bar.

Steve Bryan has applied to create a new garden room in the Larchwood Road building.

His supporting statement says: “The new garden room is purely for the use of the owners and is only accessed through the owners’ accommodation.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

£1m scheme to remove Raac from Perth Tesco

A potentially dangerous type of concrete is set to be removed from the roof of a Tesco Express store in Perth.

The supermarket giant has applied for a building warrant to replace reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from its South Street branch.

It was found as part of a survey.

Tesco Express on Perth's South Street.
Tesco Express on Perth’s South Street. Image: Google Street View

Tesco says the current roof poses no risk, and that removing the Raac is a precaution to protect the store.

If permitted, the project will cost £1 million.

Tesco says the store will remain open during the work.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Perth’s Tay House replacement

Abernethy witches memorial

Gleneagles holiday let

Pitlochry garden room

Perth Tesco Raac removal

More from Perth & Kinross

Katie Reid
Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is…
The Balloons and Monster Truck Festival will be held in Errol
Hot air balloon and monster truck festival coming to Errol in 2025
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth killer Robbie Smullen denied parole
2
Pierre Leger holding tray of Strathearn Cheeses in front of row of POW camp huts
Strathearn Cheese-maker calls it a day after failed hunt for new premises
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth milestone reached as thousands object to leisure plans at Thimblerow
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth graduations: Full list of students celebrating
artist impression of grassy pedestrian bridge over new Cross Tay Link Road near Perth
Cross Tay Link Road 'green bridge' set to open next month as part of…
Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth's Bertha Park link…
3
Three women standing in front of fish fryer at Auchterarder chip shop
End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final…

Conversation