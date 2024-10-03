Perthshire Planning Ahead: Future of demolished Perth offices and new witch memorial

Five employment units may replace a former office block in Perth.

Tay House, on the Riverview Business Park in Friarton Road, was recently demolished due to maintenance issues.

It was also not considered economically suitable for re-purposing.

Applicant JKB Investments has applied to create five units with a series of uses – industrial, storage or distribution and general business – to attract a wide range of potential tenants.

The firm’s supporting statement says the scheme would “mimic” the Moncrieffe Business Centre opposite the Tay House car park on the other side of Friarton Road.

This five-unit scheme was approved in February.

The statement added: “The proposed units have been designed to be in keeping with those to the south of the site with materials chosen to match and complement.

“The units themselves will be of a total floor area of 132m2, comprising of a ground floor level of 94m2 with a mezzanine level of 38m2.”

Plan for witches memorial stone in Abernethy

A memorial to three women who were executed ‘as witches’ could be installed in Abernethy.

The proposed stone would be established in a small grassed area south of Williamson Hall in Kirk Wynd.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust is funding the scheme in memory of the trio who were executed in Abernethy in 1662.

The stone has already been built.

Irene Hallyburton, a member of the board of trustees at the Museum of Abernethy, has lodged a planning application.

It said: “The stone will require a concrete base to be poured and set before installation. 120cm deep to ground level x 184cm wide by 96cm front to back.”

Recently-purchased Gleneagles flat may become holiday let

A property in Gleneagles Village may become a short-term let little more than a year after it changed hands.

The two-bedroom flat in Guthrie Court was purchased for its £270,000 asking price in September 2023.

Halliday Homes, advertising the home last year, said it had two bathrooms, a balcony, a garage and parking for residents.

Now Garry Graham, a director of East Kilbride-based company Nu City Comms, has applied for a change of use.

On Airbnb, existing holiday accommodation in Guthrie Court costs up to £184 a night.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

Pitlochry guest house owners want garden room

The owners of a Pitlochry guest house want to establish a garden room.

Tigh Na Cloich, which translates from Gaelic to House of the Sentinel stone, is a Victorian property with 10 en-suite rooms and a fully licensed bar.

Steve Bryan has applied to create a new garden room in the Larchwood Road building.

His supporting statement says: “The new garden room is purely for the use of the owners and is only accessed through the owners’ accommodation.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

£1m scheme to remove Raac from Perth Tesco

A potentially dangerous type of concrete is set to be removed from the roof of a Tesco Express store in Perth.

The supermarket giant has applied for a building warrant to replace reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from its South Street branch.

It was found as part of a survey.

Tesco says the current roof poses no risk, and that removing the Raac is a precaution to protect the store.

If permitted, the project will cost £1 million.

Tesco says the store will remain open during the work.

