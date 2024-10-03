Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is jailed

Katie Reid, from Perth, pretended to surrender during the pursuit, only to accelerate away when police pulled up behind her.

By Jamie Buchan
Katie Reid
Katie Reid led police on a high speed chase down the A90. Image: Facebook

A dangerous driver who abandoned her car in a field following a high speed police chase through Dundee and Perthshire has been jailed.

Katie Reid almost crashed into another car as she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph.

During the pursuit, the 33-year-old pretended to surrender to police only to put her foot on the pedal when officers pulled up behind her.

Reid, from Perth, returned to the city’s sheriff court for sentencing having previously admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on July 29 this year.

She was jailed for six months and banned from driving for three years.

‘Appalling’ driving

Sheriff William Wood told her: “It is hard for the court to get away from the appalling nature of this behaviour.

“You were driving in a manner which falls well below what is acceptable, safe and reasonably expected of a careful and safe driver.

“It was nothing more than an attempt to evade detection by police.”

The court heard Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was travelling down Dundee’s Kingsway at about 80mph, nearly triple the temporary speed limit.

Reid was pursued by police down the A90 Dundee-Perth road. Image: Google

Police followed her with sirens and lights activated as she sped through a stretch of roadworks.

She undertook two vehicles, before veering off the A90 nearly smashing into an oncoming car.

Reid turned on to Myrekirk Road, stopping briefly, before charging through a red light and back onto the A90 towards Perth.

Katie Reid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Her car got stuck in a contraflow behind a heavy goods vehicle.

But she took a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road, before returning to the A90 and accelerating to 90mph.

As she approached Longforgan, Reid moved into the left hand lane and began to slow.

“Ms Reid activated her indicator and steered towards the slip road,” fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court.

“Officers also slowed down. They intended to exit their vehicle and speak to the driver.

“However, Ms Reid put the car into reverse before quickly accelerating down the slip road.”

Escaped on foot

The chase continued into Orchard Way, where Reid’s car was seen taking a sharp right-hand bend before travelling down the wrong side of Kingswell Road.

“The pursuit led into a dead end,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The accused car entered a field through an open gate.

“Officers stopped their car on the road and could see Ms Reid alighting from the vehicle.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Police ran to the car and saw there were passengers inside.

They attempted to force entry by striking at a side window.

The car then accelerated harshly, back towards the officers.

Reid was traced nearby but refused to be breathalysed.

Checks were carried out and she found to be uninsured, Mr McKenzie said.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle said her client had made the “stupid” decision to keep driving when she saw police on her tail.

She said Reid had made some “positive choices” in her life since the incident.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

