Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is jailed

A dangerous driver who abandoned her car in a field following a high speed police chase through Dundee and Perthshire has been jailed.

Katie Reid almost crashed into another car as she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph.

During the pursuit, the 33-year-old pretended to surrender to police only to put her foot on the pedal when officers pulled up behind her.

Reid, from Perth, returned to the city’s sheriff court for sentencing having previously admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on July 29 this year.

She was jailed for six months and banned from driving for three years.

‘Appalling’ driving

Sheriff William Wood told her: “It is hard for the court to get away from the appalling nature of this behaviour.

“You were driving in a manner which falls well below what is acceptable, safe and reasonably expected of a careful and safe driver.

“It was nothing more than an attempt to evade detection by police.”

The court heard Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was travelling down Dundee’s Kingsway at about 80mph, nearly triple the temporary speed limit.

Police followed her with sirens and lights activated as she sped through a stretch of roadworks.

She undertook two vehicles, before veering off the A90 nearly smashing into an oncoming car.

Reid turned on to Myrekirk Road, stopping briefly, before charging through a red light and back onto the A90 towards Perth.

Her car got stuck in a contraflow behind a heavy goods vehicle.

But she took a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road, before returning to the A90 and accelerating to 90mph.

As she approached Longforgan, Reid moved into the left hand lane and began to slow.

“Ms Reid activated her indicator and steered towards the slip road,” fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court.

“Officers also slowed down. They intended to exit their vehicle and speak to the driver.

“However, Ms Reid put the car into reverse before quickly accelerating down the slip road.”

Escaped on foot

The chase continued into Orchard Way, where Reid’s car was seen taking a sharp right-hand bend before travelling down the wrong side of Kingswell Road.

“The pursuit led into a dead end,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The accused car entered a field through an open gate.

“Officers stopped their car on the road and could see Ms Reid alighting from the vehicle.”

Police ran to the car and saw there were passengers inside.

They attempted to force entry by striking at a side window.

The car then accelerated harshly, back towards the officers.

Reid was traced nearby but refused to be breathalysed.

Checks were carried out and she found to be uninsured, Mr McKenzie said.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle said her client had made the “stupid” decision to keep driving when she saw police on her tail.

She said Reid had made some “positive choices” in her life since the incident.

