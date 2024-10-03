The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m

The owners said the fall in turnover came after a bumper year with the return of The Open in 2022.

By Rob McLaren
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.

Luxury Fife hotel The Old Course made a pre-tax loss of more than £1 million last year.

New accounts filed at Companies House for The Old Course Ltd showed a steep drop in turnover from £34.1 million in 2022 to £28.2m last year.

As well as owning the five-star hotel and spa in St Andrews, the business also operates the town’s Duke’s golf course.

Another arm of the company has been the development and sale of luxury apartments inside the Hamilton Grand building, which overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course.

The major local employer recorded a pre-tax loss of £1.4m in 2023. This follows a £3.2m profit in 2022.

Reasons for loss in financial year

The Old Course said there were several reasons for the swing to a loss.

The strategic report within the accounts said: “This is due in part to 2022 being an exceptional year in terms of hosting The Open Golf Championship in July 2022 and also the sale of the remaining units of Hamilton Grand luxury apartments.

“Utility costs in 2023 were also significantly higher than 2022 as a result of coming off a fixed rate contract.”

However, the company, which is 99.9% owned by USA-based Kohler Co, said revenues from the hotel actually increased last year.

A flat at the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews. Image: Savills

It adds: “The underlying trading revenue of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Hotel and Spa has increased with pricing strategies improved generally across all business segments.

“Revenue has increased by 7% from regular trading activities.

“However, the impact of Hamilton Grand apartment sales in 2022 show that revenue has decreased by 17% compared to the prior financial year.”

During the financial year the business had an average monthly workforce of 472 staff.

Investments at Old Course Hotel

There has been an ongoing series of investments and improvements made at the hotel in recent years, including the hotel bedrooms and spa.

In November 2021, the hotel launched a new restaurant and bar called the Swilcan Loft, named after the Swilcan Bridge, one of golf’s most famous landmarks.

In April the hotel unveiled a new outdoor seating area, overlooking the 16th green and 17th tee at the Old Course, featuring dining pods.

The Jigger Inn has reopened
The Jigger Inn in Fife, located beside the Old Course Hotel, is loved by generations of golfers.

In May this year, the Jigger Inn pub, situated beside the hotel, reopened after a refurbishment.

Often described as the “most famous 19th hole in golf” the venue, which dates back to the 1850s has welcomed many famous faces over the year.

Updates include a refreshed interior, but original features like the brickwork and the railway booth seating remain.

Signed major winners’ caps have returned above the bar.

The R&A owns 0.1% of The Old Course Limited.

