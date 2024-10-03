Neill Collins sets out Fankaty Dabo contract hopes as Raith Rovers boss hails ‘leader and character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins sets out Fankaty Dabo contract hopes as Raith Rovers boss hails ‘leader and character’

The recent signing has penned an initial deal through to January.

New Raith Rovers signing Fankaty Dabo.
New Raith Rovers signing Fankaty Dabo. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins is already hopeful new signing Fankaty Dabo will love life at Raith Rovers so much he will want to stay beyond January.

The former Chelsea and Coventry City defender penned a short-term deal to move to Stark’s Park last week.

And the 28-year-old made a quick-fire debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk as the Raith earned Collins his first win as manager.

The Rovers boss is convinced the fans will ‘enjoy watching’ Dabo, who has a reputation for being attack-minded from the right-back position.

He is also optimistic the ex-England U/20 internationalist will be happy enough in Kirkcaldy to prolong his spell north of the border.

Fankaty Dabo during his Raith Rovers debut against Falkirk.
Fankaty Dabo made his Raith Rovers debut in the 1-0 win over Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We know the pedigree Fankaty’s got and we believe we can provide him with a good platform and he’ll enjoy it that much that he’ll want to stay,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“But, equally, he’s got a family down south, so we’ll just take it as it comes.

“For me, it was important to get someone in until at least January to give us that support.

“And then hopefully it all goes well and he’ll feel like we’re working towards something that he wants to be part of.

“He’s a player the fans will really enjoy watching.

Attributes

“But we just have to be mindful of making sure we have him fit for the time that he’s here.”

Dabo, who can count the likes of Marc Guehi, Dominic Solanke, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori as former team-mates, gives Raith a fresh option in a position that has proved a problem since Ross Millen was frozen out last season.

And Collins has revealed the qualities that saw the free agent come highly recommended from south of the border.

“Part of the recruitment process is the position but also what attributes we need,” added Collins.

“Fankaty ticked the box in terms of being a right-sided player, but one that can be very forward-thinking and very positive.

New signing Fankaty Dabo holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Neill Collins believes Fankaty Dabo will be a fans’ favourite. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.

“He’s quick and he’s strong, and his pedigree speaks for itself.

“As a club, I think it says a lot that we were able to bring him to Raith Rovers.

“He gives us great balance on that side, which I think is really, really important.

“Some of the feedback I got on Fankaty from managers who I trust was that he’s a leader and a good character.

“I think we’ve got a lot of them [leaders] but it’s never a bad thing to add in another.”

Meanwhile, Raith’s home clash with Ayr United, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 2, will now take place the night before and will be screened live on BBC Scotland.

