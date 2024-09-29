3 talking points as Raith Rovers deliver first win of Neill Collins era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 talking points as Raith Rovers deliver first win of Neill Collins era

The 1-0 victory ended Falkirk's 43-game unbeaten run.

Raith Rovers celebrate Jack Hamilton's winning penalty against Falkirk.
Raith Rovers celebrate Jack Hamilton's winning penalty against Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers registered their first win of the Neill Collins era on Saturday at the fourth time of asking.

Following defeats to Ayr United and Dunfermline and a draw with Hamilton Accies, the Stark’s Park outfit rose to the occasion against the previously ‘invincible’ Falkirk.

Halting their visitors’ 43-game unbeaten run thanks to Jack Hamilton’s 12th-minute penalty, the Kirkcaldy men also gave their troubled season a much-needed boost.

Courier Sport takes a look at the biggest talking points from a tense occasion in front of 5,013 fans.

Jack Hamilton scores from the penalty spot for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton scores from the penalty spot for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Win bonus

Raith should have earned Collins his maiden victory in the previous week’s clash with Hamilton Accies.

Throwing away a two-goal lead for the second time in his three games was tough to take.

But there should be no real surprise that Rovers finally got that monkey off their back against a lauded Falkirk team.

Manager Neill Collins gives the thumbs up to the Raith Rovers supporters.
Neill Collins was thrilled with his first win as Raith Rovers boss. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The Stark’s Park men have repeatedly lifted themselves for the bigger challenges over the last 18 months, and did so again to bring the Bairns’ 17-month sequence in the league to an end.

It was a game in which there was little between the teams.

But, given the noticeable improvements but misfortune of previous weeks, perhaps Raith were due to come out on the right side of the result for a change.

Defensive fortitude

Lapses of concentration or individual mistakes have hampered Rovers this season.

Two red cards, one goalkeeping error and a 94th-minute equaliser have all cost dearly.

There might have been nerves going into the home straight against Falkirk with a narrow one-goal lead to protect and the visitors dominating possession.

But the Raith defence held firm.

The Raith and Falkirk players battle for possession inside a crowded penalty box.
Raith survived a late scramble inside their penalty area. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Even when there were misplaced passes or the Bairns got in behind on the flanks there was always a team-mate covering determinedly.

One 90th-minute scramble aside, set-pieces were handled with resolve and John McGlynn’s side had few opportunities to snatch a point.

It is no coincidence that the last time they kept a clean sheet – in the 1-0 success against Partick Thistle six games ago – was also the last time Rovers won.

Easton empire

It really was a sterling team effort from Raith to avoid previous pitfalls and earn the three points.

From the marshalling of Paul Hanlon at the back and the omnipresence of Ross Matthews and Shaun Byrne in midfield to the constant running of Finlay Pollock and Aidan Connolly on the flanks, Rovers were well served throughout the side.

However, Dylan Easton was the man who caught the eye in a maelstrom of movement and energy.

Dylan Easton goes into a challenge with Brad Spencer.
Dylan Easton was key to Raith’s victory. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The 30-year-old always appeared to have more time than anyone else – or, if he didn’t, he would engineer it with a sharp change of direction or a quick burst of pace.

With three goals in his previous six games, he was desperate to take the penalty that proved the difference between the sides.

But, in the end, he had to satisfy himself with the fact he won possession back before being bundled over in the box by Liam Henderson.

Hanging on to the fans’ favourite in the summer is increasingly proving a fantastic piece of business by the Stark’s Park club.

More from Football

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari new St Johnstone manager frontrunner after Tiernan Lynch talks break down
St Johnstone's Graham Carey shows his dejection.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Chasing shadows and chasing a new manager
Mo Sylla
Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse
Dundee players lead the minute's applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Aberdeen defeat - encouraging signs overshadowed by costly mistakes…
Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
5 Dundee United talking points: Key Tangerines stat shows progress as bold Tam Courts…
St Johnstone interim manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk reveals what will define club's season after thrashing…
Mo Sylla
Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla 'responsive' after collapsing in dressing room at half-time
Manager Neill Collins gives the thumbs up to the Raith Rovers supporters.
Neill Collins thrilled with first win of Raith Rovers reign as Stark's Park men…
Ross Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty
Ross Graham 'courage' hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: 'We never give…
Tiernan Lynch celebrates a second title win.
St Johnstone agree Tiernan Lynch compensation with Larne and close-in on new manager appointment
3

Conversation