VIDEO: Police race to rammy involving football fans outside Dundee pub

An onlooker claims punches were thrown after a group of Aberdeen FC fans were taunted.

By James Simpson

Police raced to a rammy involving football fans outside a Dundee pub.

Several officers were called into action after punches were reportedly thrown outside the Counting House Wetherspoons pub on Saturday evening.

An onlooker claims two men started taunting Aberdeen FC fans, who were sitting in the pub beer garden following their 2-1 win over Dundee FC.

Some of the Dons fans retaliated, resulting in police being called.

The witness said: “Two guys were shouting at the Aberdeen fans.

Police at the scene outside the McManus. Image: Supplied
A van with several officers turned up. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It seemed to escalate quite quickly as a few Aberdeen fans left the beer garden and confronted the duo.

“Punches were thrown and there was a lot of moving back and forward like you see in the Football Factory movie.

“One bloke was pushed to the ground by one of the Aberdeen lads.

“The police came round the corner with the blues on and one of the Aberdeen fans started to jog away before the police chased him.”

Police ‘give advice’ after rammy following Dundee v Aberdeen match

The supporter was temporarily placed in handcuffs but no arrests were made.

The onlooker added: “I felt the police dealt with the situation brilliantly.

“It seemed to be handbags and it didn’t merit folk getting arrested.

“It was hard to tell who the two other lads supported but they were sent walking towards the Hilltown.

Police near the Counting House pub. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Police remained at the scene for 15 minutes and the Aberdeen fans went back to the beer garden.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Saturday, officers attended a disturbance on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Advice was given to those involved and no arrests were made.”

