Man, 23, hospitalised after Glenrothes crash involving off-road bike and minibus

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving an off-road bike and a minibus in Glenrothes.

Police and paramedics were called to Napier Drive at around 3pm on Saturday.

Images shared on social media showed the bike underneath the minibus.

The road was shut for about three hours.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and a motorcycle on Napier Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services were in attendance and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed until 6pm to allow for an investigation and for the recovery of the vehicles.”