Police probe serious assault on boy, 14, in Glenrothes

Police were called to the Glamis Centre area of the town.

By James Simpson
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to the Glamis Centre area of the town on Wednesday evening.

The extent of the teenager’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Police have also not specified the exact nature of the attack.

However, officers say they are treating it as a serious assault – and not an attempted murder, despite social media speculation.

14-year-old receives hospital treatment after Glenrothes attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a serious assault of a 14-year-old boy in the Glamis Centre area of Glenrothes which happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday September 25.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1620 of September 26.”

