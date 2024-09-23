Dylan Easton confident Neill Collins reign will come good at Raith Rovers after Hamilton Accies draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton confident Neill Collins reign will come good at Raith Rovers after Hamilton Accies draw

The Stark's Park men were frustrated by a dramatic Hamilton Accies comeback in the 3-3 draw.

Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to give Raith Rovers a 3-1 lead against Hamilton Accies.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton is confident Raith Rovers are on the right track under new boss Neill Collins, despite a draw with Hamilton Accies that “felt like a loss”.

The impressive Stark’s Park side were dominant as they bounced back from Kevin O’Hara’s penalty, conceded after just 28 seconds, to surge to a deserved 3-1 lead.

Lewis Stevenson arrowed a sensational shot into the top corner in the 15th minute and Easton brilliantly set up Hearts loanee Finlay Pollock – on early for the injured Lewis Vaughan – for a debut goal.

When Easton then added a simple third and went agonisingly close on two other occasions, the three points seemed assured.

Dylan Easton shows his disbelief at Raith Rovers' failure to beat Hamilton Accies.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But a deflected looping effort from Accies’ on-loan St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith gave them hope and Oli Shaw hooked in a scrambled 94th-minute leveller for the Lanarkshire men.

It feels like a loss,” admitted Easton. “It’s probably the best we’ve played in a long time.

“I thought we controlled the full game. We should have had the game out of sight.

“It’s a sore one to take but we’ve got to roll up our sleeves and go again next week.”

Easton: ‘Licence to go and enjoy it’

Raith appeared to have rediscovered their attacking mojo after a limp performance in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline eight days previously.

And, with high-flying Falkirk next up, Easton is convinced the hard graft that is being put in during the week will start paying off.

“Those are the things we’ve been working on in training,” he added. “Trying to win the ball high up and playing little triangles and getting overloads and letting our forward players express themselves.

“I think that’s what you can see. The gaffer has given us that freedom and licence to go and enjoy it. And to go and play and play forward, and get after teams.

Dylan Easton celebrates scoring Raith Rovers' third goal against Hamilton Accies.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I think we saw all of that against Hamilton and I just can’t believe we didn’t win the game.

“It’s exactly the way I want to play as well. The kind of player I am, I want to get on the ball and go and make things happen.

“Not that route one football that you see a lot in the Championship at times.

“It’s only been a short period of time since he (Collins) came in, so hopefully we can build on that performance.

“He said it after the game, if we keep performing like that every week then we’ll win more games than we drop points, and that’s the main thing.”

Conversation