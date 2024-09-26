Bank details accessed after Perth and Kinross emails breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bank details accessed after Perth and Kinross emails breach

The local authority says it will contact affected individuals.

By Chloe Burrell
Person using email. Stock.
Perth and Kinross Council has apologised after an emails breach. Image: Craig Munro/Shutterstock

Perth and Kinross Council has revealed that bank details of some businesses may have been accessed after an emails breach.

The local authority says it detected unauthorised access to a limited number of emails on Monday.

The incident involved one user’s email account.

Eight emails were accessed as part of the breach – which was identified and “secured promptly”.

The council has apologised for any concern the incident has caused.

A post on its website said: “Some of these emails had attachments which may also have been accessed which contained bank account numbers and sort codes of some businesses, individual suppliers and commercial waste customers.

“Rest assured, this incident does not affect recipients of other council services, such as welfare payments or payments made for council tax and housing rent.

“We will directly contact affected individuals to inform them as soon as possible.”

The council is urging people to be cautious of any unusual emails claiming to be from them.

“Always verify that emails come from @pkc.gov.uk addresses and be wary of unexpected changes or requests and treat links and attachments with caution,” the post continued.

“If something seems off, please speak to your usual council contact using a different communication method than the one given on the email you are concerned about.

“We take the protection of personal and company information very seriously and are very sorry for the inconvenience and concern that this incident has caused.”

Conversation