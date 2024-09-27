Perthshire boarding school had £900k of debt when it collapsed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire boarding school had £900k of debt when it collapsed

Kilgraston School closed with immediate effect last month.

By Chloe Burrell
Kilgraston School.
Kilgraston School closed last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perthshire boarding school that closed down last month had more than £900,000 of debt when it collapsed.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, closed with immediate effect on August 13.

The school claimed that the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a register of just 173 pupils were both factors in the closure.

It also declared it would need 210 pupils to break even.

Now it has been revealed that the school had £910,205 worth of debt when it shut.

Kilgraston School debt and assets revealed after collapse

According to the Accountant in Bankruptcy service, the school also had assets of more than £1.1 million.

The school has appointed Sarah O’Toole from PwC as the trustee in bankruptcy.

A statement on the Kilgraston website said: “After reaching the conclusion that there was no reasonable prospect of funding the ongoing trading of the school, the trustees took the decision to close the school with immediate effect on August 13 2024.

Kilgraston School.
Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn. Image: Kilgraston School

“At the same time, the trustees took steps to submit an application to the Accountant in Bankruptcy for the appointment of a trustee in bankruptcy to the Kilgraston School Trust.

“On September 4, the Accountant in Bankruptcy confirmed the appointment of Sarah O’Toole as trustee in bankruptcy.”

It added: “Following the announcement of the school closure, the trustees advised that an arrangement had been made with Glenalmond College/Craigclowan School, who offered places for all pupils who wish to join from the start of the academic year, thereby keeping the pupil cohort intact.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Christian Stanford
Jail warning for Perth man who ground mum's face into garden path
Police outside Burrelton Village Store on Wednesday.
Youth, 17, reported over break-ins at Perthshire village shops
Gillian Smith
Arbroath dealer caught smuggling drugs into Perth Prison inside her bra
Inside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Leisure Pool re-submitted for listed building status after Thimblerow change
2
Iain Moody
Perthshire businessman spared jail for sex chats with 'schoolgirl'
Alan Watt celebrating with group of supporters at Perth and Kinross election count
SNP and Lib Dems triumph in Perth and Kinross Council by-elections
A sign for the Tayside Hotel in Stanley, Perthshire.
'Fabulous' family-run Perthshire hotel that dates back to 19th-century up for sale
Tesco Express on Perth's South Street.
Tesco set to spend £1m on removing Raac from Perth store
Sign for the National Lottery.
Mystery Perthshire woman scoops £140k in EuroMillions draw
Marlene Wood and Crieff High Street site for bank hub
Postmistress who faced ruin over Horizon scandal to run permanent Crieff banking hub

Conversation