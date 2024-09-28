Divers are being warned of overnight closures on the M90 northbound near Milnathort.

The works will run from Friday October 4 until Tuesday October 8.

Restrictions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am every night.

Road maintenance agency Amey says the £228,000 project will address defects on two different sections of the M90.

All traffic management is expected to be removed by 6.30am on October 8.

The works from Amey will be carried out in two phases.

Diversion during overnight M90 works

Phase one will involve resurfacing the carriageway north of Junction 8 off slip road.

The second phase will take place between the Glenfarg footbridge and the Arngask overbridge.

Northbound motorway traffic can leave the M90 at Junction 8 and follow the A91 before turning left at Gateside onto the A912 and continuing to rejoin the M90 at Junction 9.

All works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.