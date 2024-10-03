Visitor centre and cafe at popular Highland Perthshire tourist spot up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Visitor centre and cafe at popular Highland Perthshire tourist spot up for sale

The centre has been run by Sally Judd and David McKenzie since 2021.

By Kieran Webster
Exterior of Killiecrankie Visitor Centre.
Killiecrankie Visitor Centre. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla

A visitor centre at a popular Highland Perthshire beauty spot has gone up for sale.

The Killiecrankie Visitor Centre and Jacobite Cafe is described as a “well-performing” business in “exceptional purpose-built premises”.

It is currently owned by Sally Judd and David Mckenzie, who have run the business since 2021.

The business will continue to run as normal while on the market.

The gift shop.
The gift shop. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla
Seating at the cafe.
Sating at the cafe. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla

Sally told The Courier: “We’re busy planning an exciting Christmas event for the kids.

“Our decision to sell comes from a potential move away from the area.

“We love the visitor centre and it will be a sad day when we leave, but with other opportunities on the horizon for our young family, now is the best time for us to sell.

“It’s a fantastic business in the most gorgeous area and it has become well-loved by locals and regular tourists since we opened in 2021.

“We have been blown away by the business’ success and we are excited about finding new owners to carry on in our footsteps.”

The cafe counter.
The cafe counter. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla
Outdoor seating.
Outdoor seating. Image: Bruce & Co/Zoopla

The site is currently open all year round with Bruce & Co describing it as a “turn-key business opportunity”.

Currently, the freeholder of the building is the National Trust for Scotland, and the purchaser would take on a 13-year leasehold.

Stuart Maxwell, regional director of Edinburgh & East at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The trust will work in cooperation with the current tenants and interested parties will be presented to us, together with their business proposal and financial prospectives, to agree the most suitable assignee.”

The visitor centre is currently on the market for offers around £299,950.

Conversation