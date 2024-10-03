Visitor centre and cafe at popular Highland Perthshire tourist spot up for sale

A visitor centre at a popular Highland Perthshire beauty spot has gone up for sale.

The Killiecrankie Visitor Centre and Jacobite Cafe is described as a “well-performing” business in “exceptional purpose-built premises”.

It is currently owned by Sally Judd and David Mckenzie, who have run the business since 2021.

The business will continue to run as normal while on the market.

Sally told The Courier: “We’re busy planning an exciting Christmas event for the kids.

“Our decision to sell comes from a potential move away from the area.

“We love the visitor centre and it will be a sad day when we leave, but with other opportunities on the horizon for our young family, now is the best time for us to sell.

“It’s a fantastic business in the most gorgeous area and it has become well-loved by locals and regular tourists since we opened in 2021.

“We have been blown away by the business’ success and we are excited about finding new owners to carry on in our footsteps.”

The site is currently open all year round with Bruce & Co describing it as a “turn-key business opportunity”.

Currently, the freeholder of the building is the National Trust for Scotland, and the purchaser would take on a 13-year leasehold.

Stuart Maxwell, regional director of Edinburgh & East at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The trust will work in cooperation with the current tenants and interested parties will be presented to us, together with their business proposal and financial prospectives, to agree the most suitable assignee.”

The visitor centre is currently on the market for offers around £299,950.