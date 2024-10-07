Perth woman’s emotional plea after her family torn apart while fleeing Lebanon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman’s emotional plea after her family torn apart while fleeing Lebanon

Debbie Mitchell is desperate to get her sister-in-law out of Beirut.

By Chloe Burrell
Debbie Mitchell is pleading to get sister-in-law Nadia home from Beirut.
Debbie Mitchell is desperate to get her sister-in-law Nadia home from Beirut. Image: Debbie Mitchell

A Perth woman has issued an emotional plea after her family were separated while fleeing Lebanon.

Debbie Mitchell, 62, is desperate to get her sister-in-law out of Beirut after she was blocked from boarding a flight with her two children.

Nadia Ayoub McCulloch, 51, alongside children Thomas, 19, and Rebecca, 16, attempted to fly out from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to Birmingham due to the ongoing conflict with Israel, which has seen the city bombed.

Nadia – who is from Lebanon – paid for three seats on the flight. However, she was turned away for not possessing a valid visa.

Only her children were allowed to leave and they now live in Lanarkshire with family.

Nadia’s husband William, 62, intends to travel back to Lebanon from Iraq – where he is working with a humanitarian group – so he can reunite with his wife.

The couple have been married for more than 20 years.

Perth woman’s plea to get sister-in-law out of Lebanon

William’s sister Debbie told The Courier the situation is “worrying”.

She said: “Nadia was denied a visa back in 2022.

“We’re just a bit anxious. My niece and nephew were flown to Birmingham and my other niece and nephew, Kirsten and David, had to travel down to Birmingham to bring them up.

William McCulloch (left) with his wife Nadia.
William with wife Nadia. Image: Debbie Mitchell
Debbie Mitchell (centre) with niece Rebecca and nephew Thomas.
Debbie (centre) with niece Rebecca and nephew Thomas in Beirut last year. Image: Debbie Mitchell

“They were out for a meal last night and my niece Rebecca broke down because she’s missing her mum.

“She’s very close to her and it’s just a worrying situation.

“Nadia’s never been worried because she’s grown up with war in Beirut so she’s used to it.

“But this time I could tell she was worried and that’s what worried me.

“She was telling my brother she thinks it’s going to escalate.

“My brother is in Iraq. I spoke to him this morning (Sunday) and he’s applied for compassionate leave to go home to Beirut to be with Nadia.

“He’s a bit worried now because he thinks they might be stopping flights coming out of Basrah.

“I’m so worried about them both. Nadia is the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Debbie on a video call with Nadia on Sunday night.
Debbie, inset, on a video call with Nadia on Sunday night. Image: Debbie Mitchell

William and Nadia have lived in Lebanon together since 2002.

The couple were evacuated with son Thomas in 2006 during the Lebanon war and did not run into any problems with a visa.

The UK Government chartered a flight to leave Beirut on Sunday, with no more scheduled.

It has advised the situation is being kept under “constant review”.

The general advice is that spouses of British nationals who are not UK citizens must have a valid visa to stay in the UK for more than six months to travel on a specially chartered flight.

“I just can’t believe for humanitarian reasons we can’t get out my sister-in-law who’s been married to a British citizen for over 20 years,” Debbie continued.

“I liaised with the Foreign Office in 2006 to get my brother, his wife and just my nephew, at the time, out of Beirut.

“They were evacuated and taken to Cyprus before being flown over here.

“They came to stay in Perth the last time.

“William is trying to get home to Nadia and then get across here to meet up with the kids again.”

Nadia has been advised to apply for a visa again so she can get to the UK.

“It’s just awful,” Debbie added.

“Nadia is a very special human being. We need to get her out of there.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The 2023 UHI Perth graduation procession.
Why there was no UHI graduate procession in Perth despite 10-year tradition
Ryan Maich
Perth prisoner exposed himself to nurses after hot custard scalding
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Dundee home avoids closure and praise for Perth nursery
Sir Rod Stewart will be honoured at Blair Castle in Perthshire.
Why rock star Rod Stewart is dropping into Perthshire for a dram at Blair…
ALan Morgan and Donna Gibson with metal flood barriers whivh they place against the doors of ABC Nursery, Perth
Perth floodgates fiasco: Victims still waiting for answers a year on
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years
3
South Street at its junction with King Street in Perth
Two men 'caught with bladed weapons' in Perth city centre
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

Conversation