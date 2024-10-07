These are the Stirling streets worst hit by litter and fly-tipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These are the Stirling streets worst hit by litter and fly-tipping

The city's most problematic areas for waste-dumping have changed over time.

By Isla Glen & Emma Morrice
Bruce Street is a common spot for fly-tipping - but also appears to have some issues with littering. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
It can be disheartening to see the streets of your hometown strewn with food wrappers, dog mess and even old furniture.

And it can become infuriating when the same areas always seem to be left in a sorry state by careless passers-by.

But crimes like littering and fly-tipping carry hefty punishments in Stirling, from fines ranging between £80 and £40,000, or even imprisonment.

The Courier’s data team has taken a look at fixed penalty notices (FPNs) handed out in Stirling over the past four years, allowing them to chart where the hotspots are for littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling.

Where are the littering and fly-tipping hotspots in Stirling?

Combined, these offences were most common on the city’s historical King Street, with 24 FPNs issued there in 2020.

The majority of these (20) were handed out for littering, with four instances of fly-tipping.

In the same year, city centre thoroughfare Murray Place was the site of 16 littering offences caught by officials.

The picturesque Friars Street saw 12 penalties dished out, and 11 of these were also for littering.

But the data shows how litter and fly-tipping hotspots can change over time.

During 2021, Barnton Street became Stirling‘s FPN hotspot, with 19 given. King Street and Upper Craigs both saw the next highest number of offences, with six recorded in each location.

In 2022, Upper Craigs remained a problematic area for illegal waste disposal, followed closely by Murray Place and Port Street.

How have littering and fly-tipping habits changed over time?

Littering was most commonly caught on King Street and Murray Place in 2020, while Barnton Street was a littering hotspot in 2021.

In 2022, however, things looked different. Litterbugs were regularly being fined on Murray Place, Upper Craigs, Port Street and Spittal Street.

When it came to fly-tipping, Upper Craigs, Cowane Street and King Street were the worst-hit waste-dumping zones between 2020 and 2024, with eight, seven and five FPNs respectively.

Still, those aren’t the only spots where fly-tipping seems to be an issue.

There were four recorded instances of the offence on Carronbank Crescent and Bruce Street, and three each on Baker Street, Darnley Street, St Mary’s Wynd and Port Street.

Is the situation getting better or worse?

Though there have been peaks and troughs since 2020, it would appear fewer people are being punished for fly-tipping and littering in Stirling in recent years.

In February 2020, a total of 14 FPNs were dished out to fly-tippers.

Things seemed to be improving when, a year on, only one notice was given. However, by January 2022, FPNs reached a peak of 29.

The situation appears to be more positive lately – no more than two fly-tipping penalties were handed out between February 2023 and May 2024.

For littering, June 2020 saw the highest number of FPNs, with 59 dished out in one month alone.

But the number dropped drastically during the months that followed, with nine recorded in July, three in August, seven in September and nine in October.

April 2021 saw another spike, and 24 fixed penalty notices were issued. This had fallen to 19 by June, and nine by December.

From March 2022, three people or fewer were penalised for littering.

And, when it comes to dog fouling, the highest number of FPNs served in a single month was two, in January 2022.

