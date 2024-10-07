Woman, 42, charged after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance in Dundee.

Police were called to a property in Tulloch Court in the Hilltown area of the city just before 3.30pm on Saturday.

A man and woman, both 51, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Their conditions are not known.

The woman, 42, is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property in Tulloch Court, Hilltown Terrace, Dundee, which was reported around 3.25pm on Saturday October 5 2024.

“A 51-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The 42-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Monday October 7.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”