Couple with Michelin-star background plan ‘chauffeur service’ for reopened Guildtown pub

A popular Guildtown pub and restaurant has reopened under new tenants.

The Anglers Inn, on Main Road, reopened in September with partners John Mclachlan and Jasmine Michelle-Way at the helm.

John, 38, and Jasmine, 32, come into the role with bags of hospitality experience, from high-end hotels to Michelin Star kitchens.

The couple hope to again make the Anglers Inn the hub of the community.

They say it will provide good quality but well-priced food, improvements to rooms and a chauffeur service to pubgoers outside the village.

It comes after the pub and restaurant closed temporarily earlier this year.

‘Dream start’ as crowds flock to Anglers Inn for carvery

John told The Courier: “We’ve been open for three weeks and we’ve had over 20 five-star reviews.

“It’s been a dream start for us, but we are looking to keep getting busier.

“Our first carvery had 91 people which was amazing for our first time and we’re getting there.

“We’ve put a full new kitchen in with… it won’t be fine dining, but good gastro food that hits the mark for everyone.

“We want to give it a country pub feel, with reasonable prices, and to focus on the local community too.

“Not much has been done with decor, but we’ve had new electrics, floors and walls put in.

“We’ll put on a chauffeur service, so people within a 10-mile radius can pay £5 each way to be picked up and dropped off.

“Because what we don’t want is people drink-driving, and it will mean people can come here and get home safely.”

Michelin-star touch as Guildtown pub reopens

The pair plan to have the pub open Tuesday to Sunday every week, with a closing time of around 11pm.

John added: “I’ve trained in London and the south of France and worked in Michelin-star restaurants.

“I worked for Stéphanie Le Quellec who won Top Chef in France at the time and in numerous five-star hotels.

“My partner Jasmine was the manager of a four-star hotel in Arran and she won a few awards there.

“The menu here is perfect for the Anglers, I love what I do and love cooking.

“Our focus is to bring the Anglers back to its former glory and be the local community hub.”