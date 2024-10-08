Couple with Michelin-star background plan ‘chauffeur service’ for reopened Guildtown pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Couple with Michelin-star background plan ‘chauffeur service’ for reopened Guildtown pub

The owners of the Anglers Inn, whose first carvery drew 91 people, will offer a pick-up and drop-off service to pub-goers.

By Kieran Webster
John Mclachlan and Jasmine Michelle-Way at The Anglers Inn, Guildtown.
John Mclachlan and Jasmine Michelle-Way have taken over the Anglers Inn. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A popular Guildtown pub and restaurant has reopened under new tenants.

The Anglers Inn, on Main Road, reopened in September with partners John Mclachlan and Jasmine Michelle-Way at the helm.

John, 38, and Jasmine, 32, come into the role with bags of hospitality experience, from high-end hotels to Michelin Star kitchens.

The couple hope to again make the Anglers Inn the hub of the community.

They say it will provide good quality but well-priced food, improvements to rooms and a chauffeur service to pubgoers outside the village.

It comes after the pub and restaurant closed temporarily earlier this year.

‘Dream start’ as crowds flock to Anglers Inn for carvery

John told The Courier: “We’ve been open for three weeks and we’ve had over 20 five-star reviews.

“It’s been a dream start for us, but we are looking to keep getting busier.

“Our first carvery had 91 people which was amazing for our first time and we’re getting there.

“We’ve put a full new kitchen in with… it won’t be fine dining, but good gastro food that hits the mark for everyone.

The couple have bags of hospitality experience. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We want to give it a country pub feel, with reasonable prices, and to focus on the local community too.

“Not much has been done with decor, but we’ve had new electrics, floors and walls put in.

“We’ll put on a chauffeur service, so people within a 10-mile radius can pay £5 each way to be picked up and dropped off.

“Because what we don’t want is people drink-driving, and it will mean people can come here and get home safely.”

Michelin-star touch as Guildtown pub reopens

The pair plan to have the pub open Tuesday to Sunday every week, with a closing time of around 11pm.

John added: “I’ve trained in London and the south of France and worked in Michelin-star restaurants.

Carveries have already been a big hit at the Anglers Inn. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I worked for Stéphanie Le Quellec who won Top Chef in France at the time and in numerous five-star hotels.

“My partner Jasmine was the manager of a four-star hotel in Arran and she won a few awards there.

“The menu here is perfect for the Anglers, I love what I do and love cooking.

“Our focus is to bring the Anglers back to its former glory and be the local community hub.”

Conversation