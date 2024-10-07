Why there was no UHI graduate procession in Perth despite 10-year tradition

The annual city centre procession after the UHI Perth graduations did not go ahead this year.

Since 2014, the “town and gown” procession has seen celebrating students march through the city centre on the big day.

The march was set up to signify the close links between UHI Perth and the city.

Last year’s event saw the march loop around the city centre.

Starting and ending at Perth Concert Hall, it went up Mill Street before progressing along Kinnoull Street, High Street and George Street.

The march was led Perth and District Pipe Band.

However, due to a “short notice” request from Perth and Kinross Council, the march failed to go ahead.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “Close to the event date, we were alerted we would need the services of a traffic management company.

“As this could not be arranged at short notice, the procession, unfortunately, then had to be cancelled.”

Perth and Kinross Council says it is a legal requirement for organisers to sort out traffic management.

A spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council received a notification for the UHI Perth graduation procession earlier this year for a public procession on October 3, which was approved.

“However, traffic management is required to ensure these events run safely and in line with the law.

“The organisers would have needed to hire the services of a traffic management company and as this was not arranged by them, the procession, unfortunately, had to be cancelled.”

The ceremony was also cancelled in 2020, 2021 due to Covid restrictions.