Why there was no UHI graduate procession in Perth despite 10-year tradition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why there was no UHI graduate procession in Perth despite 10-year tradition

The march through Perth city centre did not go ahead on Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
The 2023 UHI Perth graduation procession.
The UHI Perth graduation precession in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The annual city centre procession after the UHI Perth graduations did not go ahead this year.

Since 2014, the “town and gown” procession has seen celebrating students march through the city centre on the big day.

The march was set up to signify the close links between UHI Perth and the city.

Last year’s event saw the march loop around the city centre.

Starting and ending at Perth Concert Hall, it went up Mill Street before progressing along Kinnoull Street, High Street and George Street.

The march was led Perth and District Pipe Band.

However, due to a “short notice” request from Perth and Kinross Council, the march failed to go ahead.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “Close to the event date, we were alerted we would need the services of a traffic management company.

The 2023 UHI Perth graduation procession.
Rain fell on the 2023 procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“As this could not be arranged at short notice, the procession, unfortunately, then had to be cancelled.”

Perth and Kinross Council says it is a legal requirement for organisers to sort out traffic management.

A spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council received a notification for the UHI Perth graduation procession earlier this year for a public procession on October 3, which was approved.

“However, traffic management is required to ensure these events run safely and in line with the law.

“The organisers would have needed to hire the services of a traffic management company and as this was not arranged by them, the procession, unfortunately, had to be cancelled.”

The ceremony was also cancelled in 2020, 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

More from Perth & Kinross

Debbie Mitchell is pleading to get sister-in-law Nadia home from Beirut.
Perth woman's emotional plea after her family torn apart while fleeing Lebanon
Ryan Maich
Perth prisoner exposed himself to nurses after hot custard scalding
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Dundee home avoids closure and praise for Perth nursery
Sir Rod Stewart will be honoured at Blair Castle in Perthshire.
Why rock star Rod Stewart is dropping into Perthshire for a dram at Blair…
ALan Morgan and Donna Gibson with metal flood barriers whivh they place against the doors of ABC Nursery, Perth
Perth floodgates fiasco: Victims still waiting for answers a year on
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years
3
South Street at its junction with King Street in Perth
Two men 'caught with bladed weapons' in Perth city centre
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

Conversation