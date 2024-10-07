Work to repair ‘catastrophic’ damage to St Andrews pier finally set to start

Crucial repairs to St Andrews storm-hit pier will finally start this month.

The Scottish Government has awarded £360,000 to help fix the devastation caused by Storm Babet almost a year ago.

The pier suffered £1.5 million of damage and has been fully closed during a fundraising campaign.

Work will include the restoration of a breach in the main pier’s sea wall, where a v-shaped section subsided.

Capping stones also blew off in severe winds and the walkway was badly damaged.

The repairs have been approved by Fife Council and are likely to take around six months, subject to weather conditions and tides.

It’s hoped the walkway will reopen sometime next year.

Meanwhile, repairs to the harbour gates are almost complete.

However, St Andrews Harbour Trust warns significant work is still needed and fundraising is far from over.

Public asked to ‘maintain distance’ during repair work

The work will be carried out by Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of the Purvis Group.

Commercial manager Grant McKay says the firm is honoured to be part of the historic project.

And he adds: “We are enthusiastic to see the harbour restored to its full working capabilities as quickly and, most importantly, as safely as possible.

“Therefore, we respectfully ask that the public maintain their distance from the working area until completion of the project.

“Our experienced and friendly staff with be on hand to answer any related questions you may have.”

St Andrews has ‘rallied round’ Harbour Trust after pier damage

St Andrews Harbour Trust is delighted work is about to start at last.

Chairman Ken Sweeney described the damage as catastrophic.

And he added: “We are grateful the Scottish Government recognised the importance of this national asset when awarding this grant.

“St Andrews has rallied around the Harbour Trust since last year’s storms.

“As a working harbour, the local fishing community in particular must be applauded for their patience and cooperation.

“With the harbour gates almost completely repaired, we will soon be able to provide full tidal access for the fishing fleet.”

Mr Sweeney said the amount of money raised through public donations was “truly humbling”.

“We would continue to welcome donations in the weeks and months ahead so we can fully restore the harbour to its former glory and, crucially, protect it from future damage.”

To donate, please visit standrewsharbourtrust.org