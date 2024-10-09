Man arrested after police seize drugs in Perth city centre raid

A man has been arrested after police seized drugs in a raid in Perth city centre.
At least four police vehicles were spotted on York Place, near the Manzil restaurant, on Sunday at around 8pm.
Officers raided a flat and recovered drugs.
A passer-by said: “I saw the police arrive in force.
“They didn’t hang about once they arrived at the property.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Sunday, 6 October, officers executed a search warrant at a flat on York Place, Perth.
“A quantity of drugs was recovered.
“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug offences and enquiries are ongoing.
“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”