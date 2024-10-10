A9 reopens northbound after crash between car and lorry in Perthshire

The A9 has reopened northbound after a crash between a car and a lorry near Chapelbank in Perthshire.

One lane was closed by police at Cairnie Braes after the crash at around 7.40am.

The road has since fully reopened.

An update from Traffic Scotland shortly before 9am said: “All lanes are now clear and traffic is flowing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7.42am.

“The crash involved one car and a lorry.

“We sent two appliances from Perth, two from Auchterarder and a specialist appliance from Perth.

“The stop message came at 8.13am and the incident was handed to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.