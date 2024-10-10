A9 reopens northbound after crash between car and lorry in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 reopens northbound after crash between car and lorry in Perthshire

One lane was closed by police near Cairnie Braes.

By Ellidh Aitken
The crash happened on the A9 near Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A9 near Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View

The A9 has reopened northbound after a crash between a car and a lorry near Chapelbank in Perthshire.

One lane was closed by police at Cairnie Braes after the crash at around 7.40am.

The road has since fully reopened.

An update from Traffic Scotland shortly before 9am said: “All lanes are now clear and traffic is flowing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7.42am.

“The crash involved one car and a lorry.

“We sent two appliances from Perth, two from Auchterarder and a specialist appliance from Perth.

“The stop message came at 8.13am and the incident was handed to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife
Alexander Bell
Learner driver's disgust after pensioner gifted her sex toy during Stirlingshire lesson
Scott Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Airbnb 'dumping ground' & 91 shipping containers near city centre
Ross Hunter
Online first dater abducted and assaulted women in Perthshire and Edinburgh
Hay bale art.
Big competition task for Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith
Alan Massie
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison
Dame Ann Gloag.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag slams ‘malicious allegations’ as human trafficking charge dropped
York Place, Perth
Man arrested after cannabis and cocaine worth £6,620 seized in Perth raid
Craigie Hill Golf Club entrance sign
Perth golf club wants to lose 9 holes and build 175 homes on course
Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
Woman, 53, charged after fire in ward at Perth's Murray Royal Hospital

Conversation