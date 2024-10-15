Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perthshire woman

The family of a missing woman in Perthshire are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her safety.

Lilly Reid was last seen at around 7.40pm on Monday in Bridge of Earn.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 6, slim build, shoulder-length hair with grey streaks and wears glasses.

Lilly was last seen wearing a multi-coloured woollen jumper, black trousers and white/gold training shoes.

Officers have launched an appeal to help trace her.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3369 of October 14 2024.