Woman attacked and ‘threatened with violence’ on Perth to Montrose train

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and “threatened with violence” on a train between Perth and Montrose

The incident happened on Wednesday September 25, between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

Officers investigating the incident say the man physically assaulted the woman and threatened her with violence before grabbing her clothing.

The man is described as white, in his 60s and of slim build.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800405040 quoting reference 682 of September 25.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111″